Shonda Rhimes, Lena Waithe to be honored by Human Rights Campaign

The Human Rights Campaign's 2023 National Dinner will be held this October.

Loading the player...

Shonda Rhimes and Lena Waithe will be honored by the Human Rights Campaign this year. The TV and film titans are set to receive the honor at this year’s National Dinner in Washington D.C., alongside actor Matt Bomer.

Shonda Rhimes speaks onstage during the BAFTA Honours Shonda Rhimes Presented By Netflix, Delta Air Lines, And Virgin Atlantic on May 3, 2023, at the Midnight Theatre.

The Human Rights Campaign is an LGBTQ+ advocacy group that “strives to end discrimination against LGBTQ+ people and realize a world that achieves fundamental fairness and equality for all.” At the event in October, Rhimes, whose empire includes hit shows like “Grey’s Anatomy,” “Scandal,” and “Bridgerton,” will be presented with the National Equality Award, per Variety. The award specifically recognizes Rhimes’ “efforts to publicly stand up for the LGBTQ community.”

In a statement to Variety, Rhimes said, “I am honored to be receiving this award from an organization that does so much to combat oppression, exclusion, and hate. I am proud to be an ally in this fight.”

Waithe, who is behind powerful hits, including “The Chi,” “Queen & Slim,” “Twenties” and more, will receive the the Visibility Award, recognizing “LGBTQ+ leaders that represent living openly and authentically in all facets of her life.”

Lena Waithe attends The Creative Coalition’s 2023 Television Humanitarian Awards at Kimpton La Peer Hotel on Sept. 14, 2023, in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)

“Centering the intersection of queerness and Blackness has been at the forefront of my work and drives me to continue to share Black queer stories for myself, my community and the world,” Waithe shared in a statement. “I am unapologetically Black, queer and a woman — telling intersectional stories that spotlight our authentic experiences is a crucial path towards a future where equal protection and equal opportunity is not a privilege, but a guarantee.”

The event will be held on Oct. 14 at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center in Washington, D.C.

TheGrio is FREE on your TV via Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Roku and Android TV. Also, please download theGrio mobile apps today!