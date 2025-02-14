Marshawn Lynch and Kadeem Hardison join Zendaya for ‘Euphoria’ Season 3

“Euphoria” Season 3 is officially in the works. After a three-year hiatus, production has reportedly begun, bringing back familiar faces while introducing new ones. Among the fresh additions are former NFL star turned actor Marshawn Lynch, who recently appeared in “Love Hurts,” veteran actor Kadeem Hardison — who previously worked with Zendaya on “K.C. Undercover” — along with Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje, Darrell Britt-Gibson, and more.

Returning to the lineup are Zendaya, Hunter Schafer, Jacob Elordi, Sydney Sweeney, Eric Dane, Alexa Demie, and Maude Apatow. According to HBO, per The Hollywood Reporter, the new cast members will have “notable guest roles,” while Akinnuoye-Agbaje and Wallace will become series regulars.

Colman Domingo is also set to return as a guest star. However, fans will be saying goodbye to previous series regulars, including Storm Reid. In November 2024, Reid — who played Rue’s younger sister, Gia Bennett — confirmed she won’t be returning for Season 3.

“I’m very excited for Season 3,” Reid said, as previously reported by theGrio. “Unfortunately, Gia’s not returning, but I am so, so indebted to the cast and crew of that show, to HBO. Euphoria is a really special thing, and I’m so glad it’s a part of my legacy and that I was part of such a cultural phenomenon.”

The highly anticipated third season faced multiple delays after airing in 2022, largely due to the Hollywood strikes and the passing of cast member Angus Cloud. Through the setbacks, even the show’s stars were left in the dark about when production would resume.

“Apparently, I will be back for Season 3,” Domingo told Variety in November 2024. “I don’t know anything about the scripts … I’ve heard as much as you’ve heard, so we’ll see.”

Similarly, when asked for updates in April 2024, Zendaya reminded fans, “I’m not in charge.”

Rumors about the upcoming season suggest a major time jump. According to “Euphoria” costume designer Heidi Bivens, the show will reportedly be set “approximately five years in the future,” with the characters no longer in high school.

With production finally underway, fans can now be on the lookout for a premiere date.