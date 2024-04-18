Zendaya on potential ‘Euphoria’ season 3: ‘It’s beyond me’

Zendaya says it is not up to her whether or not “Euphoria” comes back. The actress was asked about a potential third season for the popular HBO drama at the “Challengers” Los Angeles premiere Tuesday.

Speaking to Variety, the actress explained that she does not have authority over those decisions.

“I don’t know,” said Zendaya. “I’m not in charge!”

Zendaya attends the premiere of Amazon MGM Studios’ “Challengers” at Westwood Village Theater on Tuesday in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images)

“If it’s right for the characters,” she said, “and everything turns out the way it should, of course … but it’s beyond me.”

The second season of the acclaimed series aired in 2022, and a third season has since been delayed multiple times due to the Hollywood strikes and the death of Angus Cloud, per Variety. Speaking to the outlet earlier this year, a spokesperson said, “HBO and Sam Levinson remain committed to making an exceptional third season. In the interim, we are allowing our in-demand cast to pursue other opportunities.”

As theGrio previously reported, “Euphoria” has been a hit for HBO and a major part of Zendaya’s career, earning her two Emmy Awards for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series. Since then, her star has only risen, as she starred in the massive “Dune” franchise as Chani, and is currently promoting her biggest role yet, Tashi Duncan in the acclaimed “Challengers” film, from Luca Guadagnino.

Zendaya opened up to theGrio in 2022 about the love she has for her “Euphoria” character, Rue, saying that she really “cares about her massively.”

“There are so many people that have shared their stories that feel so deeply connected to Rue … that to me is the most beautiful thing,” she said. “People being able to feel seen by her or maybe just feel a little bit less alone in what they are feeling or have gone through. That’s really, really important to me.”