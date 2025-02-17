Former Vice President Kamala Harris to receive Chairman’s Award at NAACP Image Awards

Former Vice President Kamala Harris is set to be honored at this year’s NAACP Image Awards, a month after leaving office and amid continued questions about what is next for her political career. Harris, America’s first woman, Black and South Asian vice president, will receive the civil rights organization’s Chairman’s Award at the 56th annual ceremony celebrating Black achievement across various industries.

The Chairman’s Award is presented each year to an individual who excels in public service and “leverages their unique platforms to ignite and drive meaningful change,” the NAACP said in a press release.

Harris made history in last year’s presidential election when she became the first Black and South Asian woman to win a presidential nomination by a major political party. Though she ultimately lost to now-President Donald Trump, the NAACP noted that she earned 75 million votes “in the shortest modern general election campaign.” The organization also touted her record as a former vice president, U.S. senator, and California attorney general, which includes championing reproductive rights, voting rights, gun safety, criminal justice reform, health care access, and economic opportunity.

“Vice President Kamala Harris is more than a leader — she is a force of change, driven by an unwavering passion to shape a brighter, more equitable future. It is with great honor that we present her with the Chairman’s Award at this year’s NAACP Image Awards, celebrating her relentless dedication to justice, equality, and the betterment of our society,” said Leon W. Russell, chairman of the NAACP National Board of Directors.

“Her legacy is built on courage, compassion, and a profound commitment to uplifting those who need it most. Her tireless advocacy for the most vulnerable among us has made her a beacon of hope and progress.”

The 56th annual NAACP Image Awards will air live on BET and CBS and will take place at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium, as the networks — both owned by Paramount — aim to extend support to the Altadena, Pacific Palisades, and Pasadena communities impacted by the recent wildfires in California.

Harris, a California native, has been on the ground visiting fire sites and meeting with emergency responders, volunteers, and victims since returning to California after leaving office on Jan. 20. Her first visit after touching down in the Golden State as a regular citizen was in Altadena, where the wildfires devastated historically Black neighborhoods; more than a dozen of the neighborhoods’ residents perished in the fires. Nearly two weeks ago, Harris visited a Palisades fire site and visited displaced residents at a Red Cross shelter. She called on elected leaders to think more about how to better respond and prepare for increased frequencies of wildfires in the state and other natural disasters across the country.

Though Harris is reportedly keeping her options open regarding whether to run for president again in the 2028 election or make a bid for California governor in 2026, the former vice president said during her wildfire site visit that she hasn’t had enough time to consider anything just yet.

“I have been home for two weeks and three days,” she told reporters, according to Politico. “My plans are to be in touch with my community, to be in touch with the leaders and figure out what I can do to support them, and most importantly, to lift up the folks who are surviving this extraordinary crisis and do what I can do to offer any assistance, even if it is a kind word along the way.”

As for her upcoming honor at the NAACP Image Awards, NAACP President Derrick Johnson said Harris “embodies the power, grace, and unyielding courage that Black women have long brought to the heart of the United States.”

“With bold determination, Vice President Harris fights for justice, amplifies the voices of the marginalized, and stands as a beacon of hope,” Johnson said in a statement. “She embodies the resilience and brilliance of Black women, uplifting their legacy as the driving force behind change in this country. VP Harris reminds us all that when Black women lead, the entire nation rises.”