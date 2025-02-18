Hot girl spirits: Megan Thee Stallion debuts Chicas Divertidas tequila

Megan Thee Stallion isn’t just a tequila lover—she’s now a tequila mogul. The three-time Grammy winner and certified Hot Girl is adding another flex to her resume with the launch of Chicas Divertidas, a premium tequila brand designed to bring the party. And what better way to celebrate turning 30 than with a bottle (or two) of her own liquor?

Chicas Divertidas, which translates to “fun girls” in Spanish, hopes to bring all the fun to your next gathering. The star’s tequila is reportedly made from single-source, 100% Blue Weber agave, harvested at peak maturity from the red volcanic highlands of Jalisco, Mexico. Available in both Blanco and Reposado styles, Megan describes Chicas Divertidas’ recipe as “light,” making it perfect for sipping, shooting, and making memories.

“As someone who values good vibes and great memories, I knew I wanted to create a tequila that was designed to be shared and savored with my Hotties,” Megan Thee Stallion said in a statement. “Smooth, sultry, and premium. This process has been years in the making, and I’m so proud to take this next step as an entrepreneur. I know the Hotties are ready—it’s time to give them a drink made by me!”

For the “Hot Girl Summer” rapper, the brand’s quality shines through the product and its packaging. Inspired by the Angel’s Trumpet flower—beautifully vibrant but lethal—each bottle features sharp cuts and grooves reminiscent of the agave plant, with gradient hues of orange, pink, red, and purple. A heart pierced by a dagger sits on top, embodying the brand’s energy: cute, classy, and just the right amount of cutthroat.

“The bottle is beautiful. It looks almost like a potion or an elixir. It’s a very high-quality bottle; it has pretty color gradients; my heart with the dagger through the top; gold accents. I think it looks quality.” she told Forbes.

Now, this is not just another celebrity-backed alcohol. The star says Chicas Divertidas is an extension of her.

“I’m not a brand ambassador for a liquor. I’m not just putting my face on someone else’s brand. This is my tequila,” she explained. “I took my time to craft the liquid and the bottle. Everything about this represents me. It’s my business; it’s my company. And that sets me apart from other celebrity-endorsed alcohols.”

She continued: “Everybody knows I’m Hot Girl culture. I like to have fun. I am a vibe curator. When you go to parties, in my experience, everybody’s drink of choice is tequila. I feel like it’s just a universal happy drink. And I have always loved a good Reposado. It’s my favorite. So I decided, I need to be the one bringing the vibe to parties—with gifts. So that’s how I came up with Chicas.”

And if you’re wondering how to keep up, she has one simple piece of advice: “After every shot, drink water. Stay hydrated.”

Chicas Divertidas Blanco ($70.00) and Reposado ($80) are available for pre-order now at ChicasDivertidasTequila.com and ReserveBar.com. The brand is also expected to launch at select U.S. retailers soon.