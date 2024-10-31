Megan Thee Stallion reminds teens they are ‘never a bother’ with new mental health initiative

Megan Thee Stallion is no stranger to the ups and downs of mental health — and is taking every available opportunity to highlight its importance on her platform.

This month, the Houston rapper partnered with the California Department of Public Health to create a safe space for young people to discuss their struggles. “Never a Bother” serves as a suicide prevention initiative providing resources to California teens in hopes of inspiring people to ask for help without shame.

“As somebody who has had some very dark thoughts… at some of the worst times in my life, I just felt like I had a few good people around me who made me feel loved, who made me feel heard, who made me feel like they cared,” the rapper told People magazine, noting the importance of community. “If I could do that for somebody else or if I could help somebody be directed toward those types of resources, I definitely want to do it because I know how it feels and it is not a good place to be in. So if I can help, that’s what I got to do.”

Admitting that it took her both time and help to reach this level of understanding, the star acknowledges that social media severely impacted her mental health, particularly after the 2020 shooting by Tory Lanez.

However, now that the legal system has held Lanez, born Daystar Shemuel Shua Peterson, accountable, the Houston native is holding bloggers accountable for the harassment and misinformation many spread about her after the assault and during the resulting trial.

This week, the star’s attorney, Alex Spiro, filed a lawsuit against blogger Milagro Gramz, whose real name is Milagro Elizabeth Cooper, for “churching out falsehoods” about the “Body” rapper.

“It’s time to hold bloggers accountable for years of harassment, cyberbullying and the publication of misinformation about my personal and professional life,” Megan said in a statement, per People magazine. “I’ve endured countless attacks on my character based on false narratives from social media bloggers misrepresenting themselves as journalists. It’s unacceptable behavior and these individuals need to understand there will be repercussions for recklessly posting lies and defamatory falsehoods.”

In the lawsuit, the rapper claims Cooper continuously cast doubt on the legitimacy of Megan’s claims against Peterson, posted a “deepfake pornographic video,” and “falsely claimed that the firearm Mr. Peterson used to shoot Ms. Pete was not produced during the Trial because it was missing,” when the firearm has reportedly been in the custody of the Los Angeles Police Department.

Though the blogger announced plans to countersue the artist, Megan’s legal team is seeking a jury trial and monetary damages, and “a permanent injunction barring Defendant Cooper from any future use or publication of intimate visual depictions of her.”