Megan Thee Stallion reminds teens they are ‘never a bother’ with new mental health initiative

Megan Thee Stallion partners with the California Department of Public Health for the “Never a Bother” campaign — and stands up to the bloggers who impacted her mental health. 

Haniyah Philogene
Oct 31, 2024
Megan Thee Stallion mental health, Megan Thee Stallion Never a Bother campaign, Megan Thee Stallion the California Department of Public Health, Megan Thee Stallion bloggers, theGrio.com
Megan Thee Stallion attends the God's Love We Deliver Golden Heart Awards at Cathedral of St. John the Divine on October 21, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

Megan Thee Stallion is no stranger to the ups and downs of mental health — and is taking every available opportunity to highlight its importance on her platform. 

This month, the Houston rapper partnered with the California Department of Public Health to create a safe space for young people to discuss their struggles. “Never a Bother” serves as a suicide prevention initiative providing resources to California teens in hopes of inspiring people to ask for help without shame.  

“As somebody who has had some very dark thoughts… at some of the worst times in my life, I just felt like I had a few good people around me who made me feel loved, who made me feel heard, who made me feel like they cared,” the rapper told People magazine, noting the importance of community. “If I could do that for somebody else or if I could help somebody be directed toward those types of resources, I definitely want to do it because I know how it feels and it is not a good place to be in. So if I can help, that’s what I got to do.” 

Admitting that it took her both time and help to reach this level of understanding, the star acknowledges that social media severely impacted her mental health, particularly after the 2020 shooting by Tory Lanez. 

Recommended Stories

Lifestyle

Megan Thee Stallion reminds teens they are ‘never a bother’ with new mental health initiative

Lifestyle

It’s official: Rihanna is for the children

Lifestyle

Walking pneumonia cases are spiking among children, says the CDC. Here’s what you need to know

Books

Keke Palmer is reclaiming ‘the narrative’ around her relationship with ex Darius Jackson

Lifestyle

Zoë Kravitz and Channing Tatum call off engagement after three years

Health

Tabitha Brown was experiencing bladder leaks. Now, she wants to talk about it

Lifestyle

Naomi Osaka shares the ‘disheartening’ struggle of postpartum weight loss

Lifestyle

Bold, beautiful Black fashion won at the 2024 CFDA Fashion Awards

However, now that the legal system has held Lanez, born Daystar Shemuel Shua Peterson, accountable, the Houston native is holding bloggers accountable for the harassment and misinformation many spread about her after the assault and during the resulting trial. 

This week, the star’s attorney, Alex Spiro, filed a lawsuit against blogger Milagro Gramz, whose real name is Milagro Elizabeth Cooper, for “churching out falsehoods” about the “Body” rapper. 

“It’s time to hold bloggers accountable for years of harassment, cyberbullying and the publication of misinformation about my personal and professional life,” Megan said in a statement, per People magazine. “I’ve endured countless attacks on my character based on false narratives from social media bloggers misrepresenting themselves as journalists. It’s unacceptable behavior and these individuals need to understand there will be repercussions for recklessly posting lies and defamatory falsehoods.”

In the lawsuit, the rapper claims Cooper continuously cast doubt on the legitimacy of Megan’s claims against Peterson, posted a “deepfake pornographic video,” and “falsely claimed that the firearm Mr. Peterson used to shoot Ms. Pete was not produced during the Trial because it was missing,” when the firearm has reportedly been in the custody of the Los Angeles Police Department. 

Though the blogger announced plans to countersue the artist, Megan’s legal team is seeking a jury trial and monetary damages, and “a permanent injunction barring Defendant Cooper from any future use or publication of intimate visual depictions of her.”

Mentioned in this article:

More About:

You Might Like

GloRilla conquers self-doubt on her path to becoming one of hip-hop’s most promising voices

GloRilla conquers self-doubt on her path to becoming one of hip-hop’s most promising voices

By TheGrio

Beyoncé urges voters to ‘sing a new song’ in glowing endorsement of Kamala Harris

Beyoncé urges voters to ‘sing a new song’ in glowing endorsement of Kamala Harris

By TheGrio

TheGrio endorses Kamala Harris

TheGrio endorses Kamala Harris

By TheGrio

Pregnant & Alone, Scared Stray Dog Never Knew Good People Exist Until This Happened

Pregnant & Alone, Scared Stray Dog Never Knew Good People Exist Until This Happened

By Rocky Kanaka

She Knocked Out Another Mom For Failing To Do Anything About Her Bully Of A Son

She Knocked Out Another Mom For Failing To Do Anything About Her Bully Of A Son

By Chip Chick

She’s Being Pressured To Raise Her 4-Year-Old Nephew After Her Sister Quit Her Job, Abandoned Him, And Left To Go On A Soul-Searching Trip

She’s Being Pressured To Raise Her 4-Year-Old Nephew After Her Sister Quit Her Job, Abandoned Him, And Left To Go On A Soul-Searching Trip

By Chip Chick

5 Disruptive Entrepreneurs To Watch Right Now

5 Disruptive Entrepreneurs To Watch Right Now

By Maxim

Her In-Laws Are Furious That She Dipped Into Her Daughter’s College Fund To Afford To Send Her To A Special Facility That Can Deal With Her Behavior

Her In-Laws Are Furious That She Dipped Into Her Daughter’s College Fund To Afford To Send Her To A Special Facility That Can Deal With Her Behavior

By Chip Chick

Jelly Roll Intent On Meeting With Victims Of Armed Robbery He Committed To Ask Their Forgiveness

Jelly Roll Intent On Meeting With Victims Of Armed Robbery He Committed To Ask Their Forgiveness

By TheMix.net