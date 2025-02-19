Cassie reveals she’s expecting baby number 3

Cassie’s family is growing once again. The singer announced today that she and her husband, Alex Fine, are expecting their third child together. She shared the exciting news on Instagram with a series of intimate black-and-white family portraits featuring Fine and their daughters, Frankie and Sunny.

She simply captioned the post with a pregnant woman emoji, a blue heart emoij and “#3.”

Fine also shared his own sweet moment, posting a photo of their daughters kissing Cassie’s baby bump. “Best gift I could ask for,” he wrote.

While Cassie hasn’t disclosed how far along she is, fans speculate she might be around five months pregnant. The buzz started after Fine posted a GIF of Cardi B joking, “Bro, I’m five months pregnant! I can’t even breathe.”

This pregnancy news follows a relatively low-profile period for Cassie. In November 2023, she made headlines after filing a lawsuit against her ex-boyfriend Sean “Diddy” Combs, accusing him of rape, physical and emotional abuse, and sex trafficking. After reaching a settlement, Cassie broke her silence on social media.

“Thank you for all of the love and support from my family, friends, strangers, and those I have yet to meet. The outpouring of love has created a place for my younger self to settle and feel safe now, but this is only the beginning,” she wrote on Instagram.

She also addressed the reality of domestic violence and the lifelong impact it has on survivors. “Domestic violence is THE issue. It broke me down to someone I never thought I would become. With a lot of hard work, I am better today, but I will always be recovering from my past.”

Cassie used her platform to advocate for victims, urging people to believe survivors when they come forward.

“My only ask is that EVERYONE open your heart to believing victims the first time,” she wrote. “It takes a lot of heart to tell the truth out of a situation that you were powerless in. I offer my hand to those that are still living in fear. Reach out to your people, don’t cut them off. No one should carry this weight alone. This healing journey is never-ending.”