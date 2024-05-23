Cassie breaks her silence on Diddy assault footage: ‘This healing journey is never ending’

Casandra “Cassie” Ventura released a statement on Thursday after security video footage was published showing her ex-boyfriend, Sean “Diddy” Combs, brutally assaulting her in 2016.

The singer, 37, took to Instagram to express her feelings for the first time since the video was released by CNN on Friday. The footage shows Combs kicking, dragging, and throwing Ventura at the InterContinental Hotel in Los Angeles — actions that match the allegations Ventura made against him in a November 2023 lawsuit that has since been settled.

“Thank you for all of the love and support from my family, friends, strangers and those I have yet to meet,” Ventura wrote. “The outpouring of love has created a place for my younger self to settle and feel safe now, but this is only the beginning.

“Domestic Violence is THE issue,” she continued. “It broke me down to someone I never thought I would become. With a lot of hard work, I am better today, but I will always be recovering from my past.”

Cassie (left) and Sean “Diddy” Combs (right) are shown in January 2018 in New York at the Clive Davis and Recording Academy Pre-Grammy Gala and Grammy Salute to Industry Icons Honoring Jay-Z. (Photo: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)

Cassie went on to express her support for all abuse victims, urging the public to listen to survivors when they come forward.

“My only ask is that EVERYONE open your heart to believing victims the first time,” she wrote. “It takes a lot of heart to tell the truth out of a situation that you were powerless in. I offer my hand to those that are still living in fear. Reach out to your people, don’t cut them off. No one should carry this weight alone.”

She concluded by writing, “This healing journey is never ending, but this support means everything to me.”

Her statement follows a public apology by Combs, 54, who responded to the video two days after its release. The mogul posted an apology video Sunday on Instagram, expressing regret over his actions and saying the assault occurred during the “darkest time” in his life.

“I was f—– up. I mean, I hit rock bottom, but I make no excuses,” Combs said in the video. “My behavior on that video is inexcusable. I take full responsibility for my actions in that video. Disgusted. I was disgusted then when I did it; I’m disgusted now.”

Combs went on to say that he “sought out professional help, going to therapy, going to rehab.”

“I had to ask God for his mercy and grace,” the music mogul concluded. “I’m so sorry, but I’m committed to be a better man. Each and every day.”

Since Ventura filed her lawsuit in November — in which she accused Combs of rape, physical and emotional abuse, plus sex trafficking — Combs has been accused of sexual assault by multiple people in several lawsuits. He has previously denied all allegations.