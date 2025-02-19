Former Vice President Kamala Harris inks Hollywood deal with talent agency

Former Vice President Kamala Harris has inked a Hollywood deal with a talent agency as she forges ahead with life after leaving office as a private citizen. The Hollywood Reporter reported that Harris, 60, is now being represented by Creative Artists Agency (CAA), which will work with the former Democratic presidential nominee on speaking gigs and publishing opportunities.

“CAA will work closely with Harris on her post-White House initiatives, creating strategic opportunities that expand her platform in support of the issues she has championed throughout her decades-long career in public service,” the CAA said in a statement.

Harris’ new deal with CAA is not new, as she was previously represented by the agency before she was elected vice president in 2020. The agency has also signed on former President Joe Biden. Like most modern former presidents and vice presidents, both Harris and Biden are expected to publish memoirs post-office as CAA clients.

Harris previously published “The Truths We Hold: An American Journey” in 2019, just before her first presidential campaign before dropping out and joining Biden’s ticket, and “Smart on Crime: A Career Prosecutor’s Plan to Make Us Safer” in 2009. Both publications have been used as launching pads for her political career.

As Harris weighs her political future—whether she will run for president again in 2028 or for California governor in 2026—her business ventures with CAA could help shape her public messaging to voters. Despite raising more than $1 billion throughout her 107-day campaign after former President Biden unexpectedly dropped out of the 2024 presidential race against Donald Trump, Harris was unable to clinch the presidency. It was a major blow to Democrats, who portrayed now-President Trump as a danger to America’s democratic and economic stability.

Since leaving office, Harris has been visible on the ground in California, meeting with victims and volunteers of the deadly wildfires that devastated parts of Los Angeles. The former vice president will make her first major public appearance on Feb. 22 at the NAACP Image Awards, where she will receive the Chairman’s Award.

After conceding the 2024 election, Vice President Harris urged her supporters and the broader Democratic Party tent to “stay in the fight” for the issues they believe in, including reproductive rights, voting rights, criminal justice reform, gun safety and environmental justice.

“It is not my nature to go quietly into the night, so don’t worry about that,” Harris told staffers at her final official event as vice president last month.

As America’s first woman, first Black and South Asian vice president, Harris will almost surely use her post-vice presidency opportunities to capture her historic term and use it as a way to slowly re-enter public life. However, as the Democratic Party restrategizes on its messaging and leadership, it remains to be seen if she will have the full support of the party should she decide to seek the presidential nomination again. Regardless, she would most likely have to face off in a Democratic primary against other hopeful contenders.