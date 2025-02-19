LaVar Ball has foot amputated

LaVar Ball, father of basketball stars Lonzo, LiAngelo, and LaMelo Ball recently had his right foot amputated.

According to TMZ Sports, the first to report the news, Ball underwent the amputation due to a serious medical issue. The outlet has learned he’s in “good spirits” following the procedure. There are no other details about his injury or what led to it at this time.

LaVar, a former college football player, made a name for himself and his family in the mid to late 2010s for making grandiose claims and boasts about his sons’ basketball abilities.

Before he stepped back from the spotlight in recent years, he would regularly make headlines for being a very dedicated stage father in the high school and college basketball world.

He was seen as both intriguing and problematic at times for his tactics of encouraging and supporting his children and suggesting that the world believe in them as well. Sometimes a parent just knows.

LaVar’s three sons have all since found success either in the NBA or the music industry. LaMelo is a point guard for the NBA’s Charlotte Hornets and Lonzo is a point guard for the Chicago Bulls. Meanwhile, after graduating undrafted in 2018 and bouncing around a bit from a Hornets affiliate team to others, LiAngelo, also an aspiring rapper, signed with Def Jams Records this year.

This story is developing.