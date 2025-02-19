What Rihanna said just minutes after A$AP Rocky was found not guilty in felony assault trial

Rihanna is praising the lord after A$AP Rocky’s acquittal in his felony assault case.

The 36-year-old singer shared her reaction to her Instagram Stories moments after the jury delivered a not guilty verdict in the Tuesday, Feb 18 trial.

“The Glory belongs to God and God alone,” the “Work” singer wrote in the post, adding “THANKFUL, HUMBLED BY HIS MERCY!” with a prayer hands emoji.

Rihanna and Rocky, who have been romantically linked since 2020, share two sons, RZA, 2, and Riot, 18 months.

Rocky, born Rakim Mayers, was acquitted of two felony assault charges stemming from a 2021 altercation where it was alleged he fired a semi-automatic handgun at former friend and collaborator A$AP Relli.

It’s alleged that after tensions between the two grew, Rocky attempted to shoot Relli, born Terell Ephron, near a hotel in Hollywood in November 2021. Despite the altercation allegedly leaving Relli with a grazed hand, Rocky’s defense has maintained the gun in question was a music video prop.

In true Hollywood fashion, the three-week trial featured some dramatic elements, including testimony from the son of a “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” cast member (he’s a cop), a connection to Johnny Depp, and even AI-manipulated voice recordings. Rihanna began appearing in court to show her support for her beaux in late January.

Had the jury found the 36-year-old rapper guilty, he could have faced up to 24 years behind bars.

Following the not-guilty verdict, life imitated art for the “Praise the Lord” rapper as he sang god’s praises during a press conference.

“I gotta thank God first,” he began. “And I really want to thank the jury for making the right decision, you know? And I’m just so thankful. This is crazy right now. This whole experience has been crazy for the past four years, but I’m thankful, nonetheless. I’m thankful and blessed to be here as a free man talking to you all.”

He also thanked the jury directly before the conference. “Thank y’all for saving my life. Thank y’all for making the right decision,” he said before he moved to hug Rihanna and his family.

Considering the verdict was reached days before Rihanna’s birthday on Thursday, Feb. 20, some serious celebration must be in store for the pair. Rocky is also gearing up to co-chair the Met Gala this year alongside Pharrell Williams, Colman Domingo, Lewis Hamilton, and honorary chair LeBron James.