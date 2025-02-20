Why Telma Hopkins and George Wallace are grateful for Laverne Cox after starring together in Amazon Prime’s ‘Clean Slate’

One of TV’s first sympathetic trans characters, Edie Stokes, appeared in a 1977 episode of the epic Norman Lear comedy “The Jeffersons.”

In the episode, George Jefferson is waiting for a friend from his Navy days to arrive for a visit when he opens the door and finds Edie, a woman. His Navy buddy is now living in her truth. While not perfect — it was the 70s — this portrayal has been praised over the years for the story ending in friendship and acceptance rather than death or despair. We also meet Edie, played by Veronica Redd, when she’s not in a crisis.

Since then, more trans characters, both good and bad, have followed. Amazon Prime’s brand-new sitcom “Clean Slate,” adds another in the recently released family sitcom, one of the last things Lear created before his death at age 101 in 2023.

Like “The Jeffersons” (and many other legendary family sitcoms of Lear’s) offered crucial representation and often reflected the societal issues of their time, “Clean Slate” is no different.

The late screenwriter, who famously never retired, left behind a show critics are raving about starring Laverne Cox, George Wallace, D.K. Uzoukwu, Telma Hopkins, and more. The series follows Cox’s character, Desiree, as she returns home to Mobile, Alabama, from New York City for the first time in 17 years after falling into slight ruin following a breakup. Upon returning, she hopes to reconnect with her father, Harry (Wallace), and her Southern roots.

Just like America got to see a prosperous Black couple living in Manhattan in the 70s in “The Jeffersons,” in “Clean Slate” America gets to witness a Black family accept their trans relative and not just put aside their differences but get to the bottom of them. And do so with a laugh!

“I’m grateful that we get to be part of a comedy that is about laughter and love and family and that we get to provide a little bit of levity for our audiences,” Uzoukwu told theGrio during brief cast interviews shortly after the show dropped. “We want to make people laugh.”

Hopkins, who echoed that sentiment, added, “We also want to teach them.”

Laverne Cox and George Wallace in CLEAN SLATE. (Photo Courtesy of Prime © Amazon Content Services LLC)

Hopkins plays Ella, Harry’s nosy and meddling next-door neighbor and mother to Louis (Uzoukwu), who has a secret of his own. The 76-year-old veteran Black Hollywood mainstay admitted that as an “elder statesman of the cast,” she has experienced “a learning curve” herself.

“I think it’s good that as the older actors, the audience sees us going through this journey as well because I think they’ll want to come with us,” she continued.

Since the show premiered, Wallace shared they have already received many positive messages from viewers.

“We’re getting texts and messages back from people thanking us and sharing their thoughts on how they relate to this subject matter,” he said with a smile in his voice. “Some people can’t talk about it or don’t know how to talk about it, and some people, like the character Harry, are learning and listening and dealing with it and learning to be a better person.”

Helping people, specifically Black people, understand, connect with, and love their trans family members is “what it’s all about,” Wallace added.

Wallace, who grew up in Atlanta, Georgia, and recalled having to ride the back of the bus, understands what it means to be discriminated against in this country. “I’ve heard some Black people say ‘it’s different with the gay community and Black,’ not for me. It’s discriminatory practices. Gotta let it all go. Let’s just live. Let live, let love. Let’s hold hands, and let’s live a great life.”

Taking on the role of Harry has been “amazing,” Wallace said.

“Harry is a character, but Harry is definitely George Wallace,” he explained.

For Uzoukwu and Hopkins, taking on their roles and joining Lear’s legacy has been an honor neither thought they’d ever been a part of.

“We’ve been watching Norman Lear shows since the 70s,” Uzoukwu noted.

Meanwhile, working with Cox has been life-changing, especially for her older cast members.

“She mentors us. She’s our teacher, and she’s so patient with us and so kind,” Hopkins shared. “George and I are old, you know. We forget how many letters there are, even. But she makes it okay. And I think that’s the difference on this show. You’re not made to feel like an idiot because you don’t know what somebody else feels.”

“Clean Slate,” Wallace said, has been seven years in the making. The pandemic put a snag in the development the first time, soon followed by the writer’s strike, not to mention Lear’s death.

“But now, you never know when’s the right time,” Wallace said. “This happened to be the right time for this project to come out and be presented to the world.”

Hopkins gushed, “And could it be more timely? I don’t think so!”

The show arrives as the Trump administration is launching attacks on trans rights, civil rights, and DEI initiatives throughout many different agencies in the US government.

As Wallace put it, “[This show] is for America!”