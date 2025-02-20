Beyoncé, Kendrick Lamar, Doechii among early winners of NAACP Image Awards handed out in pre-live show virtual ceremony

Before the Image Awards live broadcast on February 22, the NAACP held a two-night virtual ceremony where several awards were handed out. 

Panama Jackson
Feb 20, 2025
thegrio, beyonce, blue ivy, kendrick lamar, naacp image awards
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 02: (L-R) Beyoncé accepts the Album of the Year award for "COWBOY CARTER" with Blue Ivy Carter onstage during the 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

The Knowles-Carter family continues to rack up hardware during this awards season. Both Beyoncé and her daughter, Blue Ivy Carter, took home NAACP Image Awards during night two of the virtual award ceremony, leading up to the live broadcast of the 56th NAACP Image Awards, which will be held in Los Angeles on Feb. 22. Several awards were given out in the virtual ceremonies in the worlds of music, television, film, podcasting, and literature, among others. 

Beyoncé received two awards, one for Outstanding Female Artist and another for “Cowboy Carter,” which took the award for Outstanding Album. “Cowboy Carter,” Beyoncé’s historical and musical homage to the role of Black musicians in country and Americana music recently won both a Grammy Award for Best Country Album and for the highly coveted Album of the Year, an accolade that has eluded the legend for her entire career. Queen Bey, though, isn’t the only member of the household to bring home a new statue for the mantle; Blue Ivy won an Image Award for Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance in a Motion Picture for her work as “Kiara” in “Mufasa: The Lion King.” 

Additional winners of note include Kendrick Lamar, who won more awards for his ubiquitous chart-topping diss record, “Not Like Us” — taking home the honor for Outstanding Song in Hip-Hop/Rap. Chris Brown took home the award for Outstanding Male Artist and fan-favorite Doechii took home the hardware for Outstanding New Artist. 

Former Vice President Kamala Harris to receive Chairman’s Award at NAACP Image Awards
Also Read:
Former Vice President Kamala Harris to receive Chairman’s Award at NAACP Image Awards

Tyler Perry’s historical non-fiction film, “The Six Triple Eight,” took home the award for Outstanding Ensemble Cast in a Motion Picture, while the film’s star, Ebony Obsidian, took home the Image Award for Outstanding Breakthrough Performance in a Motion Picture. 

On the television front, “Gracie’s Corner,” the animated online musical jam session with lessons for toddlers, took home the award for Outstanding Animated Series. Marlon Wayans, whose family will be inducted into the NAACP Image Awards Hall of Fame, took home an award for Outstanding Guest Performance for his role on “Bel-Air,” where he played the role of Will’s (Jabari Banks) largely absent father, Lou. Ayo Edebiri won an award for her role on “The Bear,” taking the honor for the Outstanding Breakthrough Creative in Television. 

The entire list of winners (so far) is available on Variety and more information about the live broadcast can be found on the NAACP’s Image Awards website. 

Along with the induction of The Wayans Family into the hall of fame, former Vice President Kamala Harris will receive the Chairman’s Award and Dave Chappelle will receive The President’s Award. 

The 56th NAACP Image Awards will broadcast live on Feb. 22, 2025, at 8 p.m. EST from the Pasadena Civic Auditorium, in Pasadena, California, outside of Los Angeles.

The Wayans family are the latest inductees in the NAACP Image Awards Hall of Fame
Also Read:
The Wayans family are the latest inductees in the NAACP Image Awards Hall of Fame
Mentioned in this article:

More About:

You Might Like

Black community confronts white supremacists in Cincinnati: ‘We will not hesitate to protect our community’

Black community confronts white supremacists in Cincinnati: ‘We will not hesitate to protect our community’

By TheGrio

Most influential Black politicians in American history

Most influential Black politicians in American history

By TheGrio

White House will celebrate Black History Month as some government agencies skip after anti-DEI order

White House will celebrate Black History Month as some government agencies skip after anti-DEI order

By TheGrio

Black Automotive Creators You Need to Know—Especially If You’re Shopping for a Car

Black Automotive Creators You Need to Know—Especially If You’re Shopping for a Car

By A Girls Guide to Cars

1st Trailer For Amazon Original Movie ‘G20’ Starring Viola Davis & Anthony Anderson

1st Trailer For Amazon Original Movie ‘G20’ Starring Viola Davis & Anthony Anderson

By VannDigital

‘Gladiator 2’ Star Denzel Washington Breaks His Silence After He’s Snubbed By The Oscars – ‘Are You Kidding Me?’

‘Gladiator 2’ Star Denzel Washington Breaks His Silence After He’s Snubbed By The Oscars – ‘Are You Kidding Me?’

By TheMix.net