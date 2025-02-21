A$AP Rocky just became Ray-Ban’s first creative director

Ray-Ban is stepping into a bold new era, and they’re doing it with none other than A$AP Rocky at the helm. The legacy eyewear brand just announced the multi-hyphenate artist as its first-ever creative director, solidifying his place as a cultural and sartorial innovator.

“Ray-Ban transcends the eyewear industry; it’s not just a brand, it’s a lifestyle,” said Ray-Ban president Leonardo Maria Del Vecchio, per Women’s Wear Daily. “We are welcoming A$AP Rocky into our family; he’s a visionary artist and creator. His ability to push the boundaries of the diverse worlds he explores aligns with the Ray-Ban DNA.”

Rocky’s appointment comes at a pivotal moment, just days after he was found not guilty of two felony assault charges. And with his highly anticipated fourth studio album, “Don’t Be Dumb,” expected to drop this year, the Harlem-born artist is making major moves on all fronts.

Rocky, born Rakim Mayers, has always been more than just a rapper. From his breakout in 2016 to becoming a global style icon, he’s continuously shattered expectations. He’s already made waves with his long-term creative partnership with Puma and Formula 1, earning him the “Collaboration of the Year” honor at the Footwear News Achievement Awards last December—an award his partner Rihanna also won in the past. The Harlem rapper was also recently appointed as co-chair for the 2025 Met Gala, which is set to celebrate Black history and fashion. Now, he’s bringing that same visionary spirit to Ray-Ban Studios, a platform dedicated to celebrating music and artistry.

“I’ve always admired Ray-Ban’s ability to stay true to its roots while constantly evolving,” Rocky added in a statement. “I’m excited to be part of the strong heritage and develop the next chapter for an iconic brand like Ray-Ban.”

And he’s wasting no time making his mark. Rocky is kicking off his role with the Blacked Out Collection, a reimagining of the Mega Icons with the darkest lens Ray-Ban has ever produced. The collection is set to drop in April, and it’s just the beginning. According to the brand, Rocky’s vision will influence everything from product development to future collections to store designs.

It’s clear that Rocky isn’t just lending his name to the brand—he’s shaping its future.