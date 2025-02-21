Hulu renews ‘Paradise’ starring Sterling K. Brown for season 2

Hulu took us on a wild, twisty ride to paradise this year with the debut of its new drama “Paradise,” and the journey is far from over. The streamer just announced that the show’s been renewed for a second season, so buckle up for even more drama and unexpected turns.

Starring (and executive produced by) Sterling K. Brown, “Paradise” is a political thriller set in a serene community inhabited by some of the world’s most prominent individuals. However, as the show’s synopsis teases, this tranquility explodes when a shocking murder occurs, sparking a high-stakes investigation—and that doesn’t even begin to describe the nuances of the show’s storytelling.

Produced by Dan Fogelman, the creator behind “This is Us,” the Hulu hit drama has captivated audiences, leaving viewers on the edge of their seats after each episode since its premiere on January 26. Yesterday, Brown announced the show’s upcoming season on Instagram using the same messaging tactic used in the show.

Fans are already buzzing about the newly announced second season, expecting the season one finale to leave us with even more questions.

But here’s the real twist: Fogelman says that the season finale, coming out on March 4, will answer some of the show’s biggest questions.

“Any question that people have after the first couple of episodes should be answered at the end of the eighth episode,” Fogelman told The Hollywood Reporter. “Then a new question and journey will start that takes us into the second season.”

“I have a plan for three seasons of the show. Without giving away too much, each season of the show is a slightly different show, within the same show with the same characters. There [are] twists and turns in the course of the season. Then the seventh episode is kind of a standalone episode of the show. As we go into the second season, we pivot a little bit, but in a way that I think is very follow-able. But yes, there’s big moves ahead,” he added.

“Paradise” made its mark, racking up 7 million views in its premiere week across Hulu in the U.S. and Disney+ internationally. Since then, it’s been holding strong on Hulu’s “Top 15 Today” list—and with the promise of more drama and jaw-dropping twists, it’s safe to say we’ll be glued to our screens when season two drops.