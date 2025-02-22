One of Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ attorneys wants to quit his defense team

Diddy's defense lawyer filed a notice Thursday stating “under no circumstances can I continue to effectively serve as counsel.”

Associated Press
Feb 22, 2025
Anthony Ricco, Diddy trial, Diddy legal team, Black Hollywood, theGrio.com
Anthony Ricco, attorney for Sean "Diddy" Combs, speaks to reporters as he exits Manhattan federal court, Thursday, Oct. 10 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura, File)

One of the attorneys for Sean “Diddy” Combs in his sex trafficking case wants to quit the hip-hop mogul’s defense team.

Defense lawyer Anthony Ricco filed notice on Thursday in Manhattan federal court that he no longer wants to represent Combs, writing “under no circumstances can I continue to effectively serve as counsel.”

Ricco, one of six attorneys representing Combs, did not offer any details about the decision. The court must first sign off on his decision to leave the case.

Combs, 55, has pleaded not guilty to sex trafficking charges lodged against him after his September arrest. He remains incarcerated without bail, awaiting a May 5 trial.

Federal prosecutors say he used his wealth and influence to coerce female victims and male sex workers into drug-fueled sexual performances, and used blackmail and violence to intimidate and threaten his victims. Combs also faces several sexual assault lawsuits.

Ricco said he had discussed leaving the defense team with Combs’ lead attorney and added that the move would not cause a delay in Combs’ upcoming trial.

