Pharrell Williams is helping fuel underrepresented entrepreneurs’ ambitions with his 5th annual prize competition

As some institutions scale back on Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) initiatives, Pharrell Williams is doubling down on his commitment to uplifting underrepresented entrepreneurs.

Announcing the launch of the 2025 Black Ambition Prize Competition, Williams reflected on the journey so far: “Five years ago, Black Ambition was an idea. Today, it’s a force. A catalyst for change. A platform where underrepresented entrepreneurs don’t just get a seat at the table—they build new tables, positioning themselves for uninterrupted success,” he said in a press release shared with theGrio. “But this is just the beginning. Let’s keep building, keep breaking barriers, and keep rewriting the rules. I can’t wait to see what we do in the next five years.”

Marking its fifth year of impact, Black Ambition continues its mission to close wealth gaps and empower diverse founders with the resources they need to scale their businesses and redefine industries. With over $1 million in funding available for up to 25 innovative startups, Black Ambition isn’t just handing out checks—it’s equipping entrepreneurs with the capital, mentorship, and strategic guidance necessary to thrive.

“Black Ambition’s fifth anniversary is more than a milestone—it’s proof of what happens when vision, resilience, and community come together,” said Felecia Hatcher, CEO of Black Ambition. “It’s a testament to what’s possible when we invest in each other.”

The competition is open to early-stage entrepreneurs innovating in consumer products and services, healthcare, media and entertainment, technology, and Artificial Intelligence (AI). Selected founders will embark on a 12-week journey through the Black Ambitionist Mentorship Program, powered by Cinematica Labs. This program provides participants with high-level mentorship, business development support, and access to a powerful network of investors and industry leaders.

“The road ahead is one of greater impact, deeper connection, and an unwavering belief that when we uplift one, we uplift all,” continued Hatcher. “To every entrepreneur, every dreamer, and every changemaker—we see you, we celebrate you, and we are building with you.”

The 2025 competition will culminate at Black Ambition’s 5th Annual Demo Day in November, where founders will showcase their ventures and compete for up to $1 million in funding. This high-stakes event is more than just a pitch competition—it’s a celebration of visionaries who are reshaping industries and creating generational wealth.

Since its inception in 2020, Black Ambition has awarded approximately $13 million to 131 visionary entrepreneurs. Applications for the 2025 Black Ambition Prize Competition are now open. For more information and to apply, visit www.blackambitionprize.com.