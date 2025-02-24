Black women-owned businesses are on the rise. Here are seven of our favorites

Believe it or not, Black-owned businesses are on the rise, especially those owned by women.

According to data from the 2022 and 2023 U.S. Census Bureau Annual Business Surveys analyzed by both LendingTree and the Pew Research Center, as Black-owned businesses have been on a small but steady rise of 22.2% year over year since 2022, 39.1% of them are owned by women.

Of businesses owned by Black women, 30.9% have been open for less than two years, while 19.1% have been open for just two to three years. Researchers also found that 55.2% of these businesses make between $100,000 and $999,999 a year in sales, with another 12.8% earning $1 million or more.

These reports arrive as DEI and other initiatives like specialized funds and loans for Black entrepreneurs are under attack, and many consumers are eager to find ways to support Black businesses. These reports also arrive as anxieties are heightened throughout the country following a staggering slew of anti-DEI executive orders signed by President Donald Trump. In other words, it’s not only a good time to support Black women-owned businesses, but it’s also not a bad idea to find some quality self-care options.

For anyone in the market for new feel goods or smell goods, we’ve gathered a list of some of our favorite Black-women-led brands to support today and any day.

Sweet July

(Photo credit: Sweet July)

From skincare to candles, cookbooks to decor, and more, Ayesha Curry’s lifestyle brand Sweet July has quickly grown into a multifaceted one-stop shop for home and self-care essentials.

Be Rooted

(Photo credit: Be Rooted)

One of the biggest tenets of self-care is finding ways to check in with yourself. Jasmin Foster’s Be Rooted offers tools like journals, bundles, and wellness planners for anyone in need of some grounding self-reflection.

Motiva Organics

(Photo credit: Motiva Organics)

Gut health is wealth. Whether your diet, environment, or even your emotions impact your gut health, there are quite a few supplement options for and by Black women. Tonya Lewis Lee’s Motiva Organics offers tailored organic vitamin supplement subscriptions targeting a variety of needs, from prenatal to hair growth and beyond.

Flyest

(Photo credit: Flyest)

Not much else compares to a calming cup of tea. Shanae Jones’ Flyest tea company sells a variety of loose-leaf teas that are caffeine-reducing, stress relieving, and some that can even reduce period pain, all with a slight hip-hop edge!

Iyoba

(Photo credit: Iyoba)

Those with sensitive skin deserve quality skincare, too. Efiya Asabi launched Iyoba with that sentiment in mind. The brand carries high-quality soaps and skin care products safe for sensitive skin and conditions like eczema.

Budzy Box

(Photo credit: Budzy Box)

For those who are looking to really unwind with some CBD products but maybe don’t know where to start, subscription boxes can be a great place to start. Budzy Box, founded by Shatoia Robinson, will ship the latest and greatest CBD products straight to your door each month.

Exhale

Anyone serious about managing stress and anxiety may want to consider meditation and breathwork. However, both can be daunting practices for novices to try and often lack non-white representation. Cue Exhale, a meditation app founded by a Black woman (Katara McCarty) specifically for Black women.