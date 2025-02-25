Ayesha Curry said she and Steph Curry put their marriage before their kids. Then the internet responded: ‘It’s their marriage’

Ayesha Curry feels that putting her marriage to NBA All-Star Steph Curry first — even ahead of their children — enables her and Steph to be good parents. The internet, however, is divided on the subject.

The topic of the Currys’ marriage and their family-life balance raising four kids came up during a recent pop-up event in California for the 35-year-old entrepreneur and actress’ lifestyle brand, Sweet July.

“I think for us, our relationship always comes first. Then we’re parents,” said Ayesha to People magazine. She shares four children with the 36-year-old point guard for the Golden State Warriors—daughters Riley, 12, Ryan, 9, and sons Canon, 6, and Caius, 7 months.

“And that works for us because then you have two happy people raising the kids in the house. So the family sector in our lives always comes first.”

Explaining their dynamic further she added, “And then honestly, it’s just surrounding ourselves with people that are smarter than us and know what they’re doing and can make the things run.”

Doing this she said allows for the couple to have the space “to be creative, and they allow us the space to truly show up however we choose to. And I think that’s what’s really worked for us.”

The two, who initially met as teens in their church youth group in Charlotte, NC, have been married since 2011.

While their philosophy has worked for them for nearly a decade and a half, it has many on the internet divided.

“Smart couples know this,” began one user in a post on X. “You can’t forget and neglect the actual relationship for the kids. What’s gonna happen when the kids leave the house and now you realize you don’t even know who the other person is because you’ve focused on solely the kids for the past 18 years.”

Another user on the platform wrote, “I think people take it the wrong way.. like it means that they don’t love their kids or something.. but I think a good way of looking at it is nurturing your relationship w your partner, helps you to be better parents together.”

Meanwhile, someone else said, “Putting your future, you’re seed, one of the only people who loves you unconditionally, below a ring is crazy. Children teach you more than your partner ever could, and if you raise them right they’ll be the best investment you ever made. The relationship doesn’t cut off at 18.”

Reflecting this same sentiment, another user added, “I don’t agree. Kids should always come first. So many people have abandonment issues BECAUSE of their parents so then they cling to their spouses at the expense of everyone else. Marriages end, parenting does not.”

Some even find the prospect of putting your partner first amusing.

“There literally isn’t a sensible situation where you need to put your partner before your kids, literally can’t think of one. They are literally babies lmao,” wrote a user on X.

Finally, in a post, one user reminded others whose relationship it was: “Incoming weirdo comments, it’s their relationship for a reason.”

As is always the case, what works for one couple might not work for another—the Currys do what works for them and are likely to continue to do so.