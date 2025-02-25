How motherhood changed Rihanna’s life and style

Motherhood changes everything—including your sense of style. When fashion icon and mogul Rihanna, welcomed her sons, RZA and Riot Rose, it completely shifted her approach to getting dressed. In a candid interview with Harper’s Bazaar, the Fenty founder opened up about how motherhood has influenced her fashion choices in unexpected ways.

“I feel like getting dressed is a fight on its own now,” Rihanna admitted. “Everything is so… logical. What makes sense? What’s easy? What’s fast?”

She went on to explain how the mental load of motherhood seeps into her daily routine—even when it comes to getting dressed. “I try not to overthink it, but when you’re leaving the house, it kind of stops you from going out. How much energy do I have to put into getting ready? Doing my makeup, doing my hair, then going to the closet and figuring out which three things in this entire room make sense together? You go through a fog. Fashion is so much fun, and I miss the fun.”

Rihanna’s influence on fashion is undeniable. From her iconic Met Gala red carpet moments to becoming the first woman of color to lead an LVMH fashion house, she’s consistently set trends and broken barriers. And when she announced her first pregnancy in 2022, she redefined maternity style. Her bold pregnancy looks—unapologetically showing off her bump while staying true to her signature style—reminded the world that motherhood and fashion aren’t mutually exclusive.

But the transition wasn’t without challenges. Like many new moms, Rihanna faced postpartum hair loss—a reality she spoke about openly during the launch of Fenty Hair.

“I didn’t expect it to happen in waves. I thought it would just happen and grow back,” she shared, joking that hair loss was “not on the pamphlet” for postpartum symptoms. When she started “losing hair in patches,” she had to get “more creative and clever” with her hairstyles to work around it.

Now, as she finds her rhythm juggling motherhood and her career, Rihanna says she’s rediscovering the joy in fashion.

“I’m starting to remember what I loved about it: the juxtaposition, putting things together that don’t make sense. My fashion has always been driven by my mood, and my mood was on mom mode for a minute,” she revealed.

And just like that, Rihanna is proving once again that you can be a mom, a mogul, and a style icon—all at the same time. With plans to attend the Met Gala with her partner A$AP Rocky who is serving as a co-chair, we can’t wait to see the star’s sartorial return.