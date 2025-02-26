NYC Mayor Eric Adams challenged over ‘Negroes’ comment at Black History Month event

New York City Mayor Eric Adams got into a testy exchange during a live TV interview on Wednesday when challenged on his use of the term “Negros” at a recent Black History Month event.

“All these Negroes who are asking me to step down, God forgive them,” said Adams on Tuesday while hosting guests for Black History Month at his mayoral residence, Gracie Mansion.

During an appearance on “Good Day New York” on Fox 5, Adams was asked to clarify his remarks by co-anchor Curt Menefee, who inquired, “Are you implying that if you’re Black, you have to support you?”

“No, not at all. I’m asking for all New Yorkers to support me,” replied Adams. Menefee then pointedly asked, “Who are you specifically talking to when you say Negros?”

Mayor Adams explained, “If you look at that whole speech, the speech talked about the continuation of lighting your flame and continuing to light and shine, and that’s what we’ve done in this administration, with our team.” He continued, “So those who have called for me to allow my flame to prematurely be extinguished, that’s who I’m talking about.”

Seemingly unsatisfied with his answer, Menefee followed up with another question about the remark: “Are you saying all New Yorkers are Negroes?”

Adams continued to defend his choice of words, telling the anchor, “I thought I was very clear in my definition of what I said … you got 8.3 million New Yorkers. 8.3 million people didn’t call for me to step down. I get just the opposite when I’m in the streets.”

“So anybody who’s Black who calls for you to step down, they need help from God. I’m focusing on this because your use of the word Negro has come up repeatedly over the last couple of weeks, and I think some people actually have an issue with that term,” said Menefee, adding, “So explain who you’re talking to when you use that term specifically.”

Rather than address his use of the racial term, Mayor Adams instead argued that calls for him to step down were undemocratic.

Curt Menefee turned that wok on and slowly slid that man down in the grease. 🤣 WHO ARE THE NEGROES??? 🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/cvuugkoeXv — Roy Wood Jr- Ex Jedi (@roywoodjr) February 26, 2025

“Our democracy is based on who the people of the city elect. Why are we trying to disrupt and take the power away from the people of the city who elected me to be the mayor?” said Adams. “What have I done that we’re going to usurp that power from the people? I have not been convicted of a crime. I’ve moved the city forward. I’ve done the job that New York is asking me to do. And so when you have those that are trying to usurp the power of the voting rights of the people, that is not democracy, and God forgive them.”

Adams is currently facing criminal indictments in New York for alleged campaign bribery and fraud; however, the Trump administration has asked that the charges be dropped. The controversial request came after Adams had met with President Donald Trump and his lead border czar, Tom Homan, and promised to work with the administration on cracking down on illegal immigration.

Many have accused Adams of engaging in quid pro quo with the Trump White House in an effort to evade legal prosecution, including Trump’s interim U.S. Attorney of New York, who, along with other DOJ prosecutors, resigned over the request to drop Adams’ charges. Adams has remained defiant in his innocence and intention to remain in the primary race for reelection.

During his “Good Day New York” interview, Menefee noted that Adams’ poll numbers in New York City stood at just 10% among Democratic primary voters, while former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who has not yet decided to enter the race, had 38% support. “What is your path forward to get reelected as mayor?” asked Menefee.

Adams said that when he was elected in 2021, he was also behind former mayoral candidate Andrew Yang but ultimately came out victorious.

“This is going to be a long, competitive race and … I’m looking forward to showing how well we’ve done for the city, to get our message out,” said Adams. “That’s what campaigning is like. No one who is running for mayor right now has ever won a mayor race but Eric Adams. I know how to win. I know how to get to New Yorkers, and that’s what I’m going to do.”