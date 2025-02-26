‘Project Runway’ star Sha’Vi Lewis dead at 39

“Project Runway” alum Sha’Vi Lewis had died. He was 39.

The reality TV figure died Monday, February 24, according to a Facebook post by his aunt, Deidra DivaDoll Elkerson, and TMZ.

“My fabulous, talented nephew, Sha’Vi Lewis, is gone from this place. I won’t hear his greetings to me anymore, ‘Hey Auntie Diva,’ ” Elkerson began in the post—she also asked for the public to keep his loved one in their prayers.

“I know he is in a much better place. I can just imagine the welcome he received when he got to those pearly gates, with so many loved ones who had gone before,” she continued. “Oh what a time what a time he is having with his grandmothers, grandfather, uncles, aunts, cousins [and] good friends.”

“[I] rest in joy nephew knowing that you left a hell of a mark on this earth!!! You will be always loved and never forgotten,” she concluded.

Born Franklin Sha’Vi Lewis Frierson Jr., the fashion designer grew up in New Jersey and studied fashion at Clark Atlanta University before appearing on season 18 of “Project Runway” in 2019. Entertainment Weekly reported that Lewis accomplished much in his lifetime, including launching his own clothing line, serving as creative director for Italian menswear brand Stephen F, and designing for the show “Pose” and for celebrities on various red carpets.

While he didn’t win the reality TV competition design show, Lewis managed to come in 10th place during his season of “Project Runway” before he was eliminated during the sixth week.

“We are in a state of disbelief as we come to the reality that our star has been caste into eternity. As the days move forward we will continue to wrap our minds around a future without your presence,” his sister Akira Frierson Wood told TMZ. “While the world is just catching on to the name Sha’vi we knew he was and is great! Continue to pray as we mourn the loss of our loved one, Franklin Shavi Lewis Frierson Jr.”

A cause of death was not given. People magazine reported that Lewis is survived by his mother, Joyce Solomon-Frierson, his father, Franklin Frierson, his brother, Troy Solomon Frierson, and his sister, Akira Frierson Wood.