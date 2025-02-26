Tabitha and Chance Brown just dropped a his-and-hers fragrance line

The couple’s new perfume line, “Fridays by Tab & Chance,” is all about love, partnership, and smelling amazing—together.

Haniyah Philogene
Feb 26, 2025
PASADENA, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 25: (L-R) Chance Brown and Tabitha Brown attend the 54th NAACP Image Awards at Pasadena Civic Auditorium on February 25, 2023 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Tabitha Brown and her husband, Chance, have turned their undeniable chemistry into something you can actually smell. Their new his-and-hers fragrance line, “Fridays by Tab & Chance,” isn’t just about smelling good—it’s about celebrating love, partnership, and the magic that happens when two people grow together.

“I am working on a couple’s brand with my husband…Fridays with Tab and Chance, it’s a fragrance. One for me, one for him,” Brown teased in an interview with Scott Evans. “But when you put them together, it’s like unisex,” she added with a laugh.

According to the website, “The fragrances are built on love and are individually exceptional, but when they mix—oooh, they smell amazing. We just can’t get enough of these delicious scents.”

Inspired by their podcast, “Fridays with Tab and Chance,” the fragrance line was a year in the making. The couple wanted every detail, from the scent to the bottle design, to feel like a reflection of them.

“When we started designing our fragrance bottles, we wanted it to feel like us,” they wrote on Instagram. “It’s our version of those famous 90s statues everybody had in their home in black or white.”

The cologne, “Fridays by Chance—His Business,” features notes of bergamot, grapefruit, cardamom, cocoa, suede, amber, cedar wood, musk, and more. Its complementary perfume, “Fridays by Tab—Her Business,” includes hints of bergamot, orange flower, baie rose, cocoa, vanilla caramel, and more. And in true Tabitha fashion, the “Fridays” fragrance collection is vegan.

Fridays by Tab and Chance is now available for pre-order at tabandchance.com.

