Tabitha Brown expands ‘Tab Time’ YouTube series into store, app

"The Tab Time World app is an amazing tool for kids to grow, learn, respect, and love themselves and others," said Brown.

Apr 15, 2024

The world of Tabitha Brown’s hit YouTube Kids show, “Tab Time,” will be featured in a new interactive comic picture book series, a new “Tab Time World” app and in an online shop, according to a recent press release.

The Emmy-winning host is broadening the reach of “Tab Time” which she created alongside the founder of creative studio Kids at Play, Jason Berger.

tabitha brown youtube show
Tabitha Brown is expanding her YouTube Kids series portfolio with an app, eBooks, and an online shop. (Photo Credit: Tab Time)

“Every day people are asking me for more Tab Time, and now I’m excited to share a new way for families to experience it together,” said Brown. “The Tab Time World app is an amazing tool for kids to grow, learn, respect, and love themselves and others.”

The “Tab Time World” app allows users to create their own avatar in the “Imagination Land” style of Tab Time. They can also color with DJ Khrafty, make music with Avi the Avocado and go on adventures with Lenny the Lightning Bug.

Recommended Stories

Entertainment

Netflix’s ‘Good Times’ is as offensive as the trailer promised it would be

Books

Ready to try something new? Tabitha Brown tells theGrio’s ‘Writing Black’ how she does it

Culture Watch

Photog who caught rare smile of MLK, images of Emmett Till’s killers, dies at 97

LGBTQ+

Brittney Griner and wife Cherelle expecting first child

Personal Finance

Yay, you’re getting a tax refund! What’s the smartest way to use it?

African Diaspora

As a landmark United Methodist gathering approaches, African churches weigh their future

Style

Kinks, curls and festive tresses: Holiday ideas for natural hair

Business

Will AI-generated fashion models help or hurt diversity in the industry?

The first two books to be released as part of the “Tab Time” portfolio, “Avi to the Rescue” and “Lenny and the Truck-Driving Dinosaurs,” are based on characters from the YouTube series.

For a limited time, the eBooks and app will be available for free exclusively on Google Kids Space and Google Play.

Additionally, the show has launched an official store on shop.tabtime.tv. The store offers a range of Tab Time-themed products, including backpacks, shirts, hoodies, hats, bibs, onesies, sippy cups, blankets and bags.

“We’ve always thought of Tab Time as more than just a children’s show,” said Berger, who serves as executive producer. “At its core it has been about helping raise kind and confident individuals, and it’s incredibly rewarding to bring the Tab Time universe to life and create new tools for growth.”

Never miss a beat: Get our daily stories straight to your inbox with theGrio’s newsletter.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE