Tabitha Brown expands ‘Tab Time’ YouTube series into store, app

The world of Tabitha Brown’s hit YouTube Kids show, “Tab Time,” will be featured in a new interactive comic picture book series, a new “Tab Time World” app and in an online shop, according to a recent press release.

The Emmy-winning host is broadening the reach of “Tab Time” which she created alongside the founder of creative studio Kids at Play, Jason Berger.

Tabitha Brown is expanding her YouTube Kids series portfolio with an app, eBooks, and an online shop. (Photo Credit: Tab Time)

“Every day people are asking me for more Tab Time, and now I’m excited to share a new way for families to experience it together,” said Brown. “The Tab Time World app is an amazing tool for kids to grow, learn, respect, and love themselves and others.”

The “Tab Time World” app allows users to create their own avatar in the “Imagination Land” style of Tab Time. They can also color with DJ Khrafty, make music with Avi the Avocado and go on adventures with Lenny the Lightning Bug.

Recommended Stories

The first two books to be released as part of the “Tab Time” portfolio, “Avi to the Rescue” and “Lenny and the Truck-Driving Dinosaurs,” are based on characters from the YouTube series.

For a limited time, the eBooks and app will be available for free exclusively on Google Kids Space and Google Play.

Additionally, the show has launched an official store on shop.tabtime.tv. The store offers a range of Tab Time-themed products, including backpacks, shirts, hoodies, hats, bibs, onesies, sippy cups, blankets and bags.

“We’ve always thought of Tab Time as more than just a children’s show,” said Berger, who serves as executive producer. “At its core it has been about helping raise kind and confident individuals, and it’s incredibly rewarding to bring the Tab Time universe to life and create new tools for growth.”

Never miss a beat: Get our daily stories straight to your inbox with theGrio’s newsletter.