LeBron James and son Bronny James deny any and all wrongdoing in 2022 car crash

Court documents filed hours before historic game allege LeBron James and Bronny James were involved in a car accident in November 2022.

Kay Wicker
Feb 27, 2025
Bronny James #9 and LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers sit on their team's bench during the first quarter of the game against the Dallas Mavericks at American Airlines Center on January 07, 2025 in Dallas, Texas.(Photo by Sam Hodde/Getty Images)

LeBron James and his son Bronny James are denying allegations brought against them in a lawsuit stemming from an alleged car crash in November 2022.

According to court documents obtained by the Los Angeles Times and People magazine, the 40-year-old NBA star, and his 20-year-old son “deny each and every allegation contained in the complaint and further deny that plaintiffs have been damaged in the sum or sums alleged, or any other sum or sums, or at all.” It is unclear how much the plaintiffs are seeking in damages.

In the lawsuit filed in Los Angeles County Superior Court on Oct. 23, 2024, per the Los Angeles Times, April Almanza Lopez and Kiara Rae McGillien allege that LeBron and Bronny crashed their car into them on  Pearblossom Highway in Littlerock, Calif., on Nov. 13, 2022.

The lawsuit alleges the father-son Lakers duo “negligently owned, controlled, repaired, entrusted, maintained and operated an automobile as to cause it to, and it did, become involved in an accident or collision,” according to the Los Angeles Times.

Attorneys further allege in the filing that the plaintiffs have had to pay for physicians, surgeons, and others for examination, treatment, and care and are expected to have future medical expenses related to the crash. They also claim to have lost income from their jobs. What’s more, the women also allege their car, which belonged to Lopez and was being driven by McGillien at the time, was “damaged and depreciated.”

The initial complaint was filed mere hours before LeBron and Bronny made NBA history on Oct. 22, 2024, when they became the first father and son to ever play in a game together. The Lakers the Minnesota Timberwolves 110-103.

“That moment, us being at the scorer’s table together and checking in together, it’s a moment I’m never going to forget,” LeBron said after the game. “No matter how old I get, no matter how my memory may fade as I get older or whatever, I will never forget that moment.”

