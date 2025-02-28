Black-owned companies ‘Because of Them We Can’ and ‘Most Incredible Studio’ collaborate on a LEGO set to honor Black History

Black History Month has long been a valuable tool for providing education and information to both the Black and the larger global community about the contributions and impact of African Americans in America. Though DEI (diversity, equity and inclusion) are under attack on both a federal and cultural level in America, it would be impossible to dim the light of the Black community. The inability to dim that light is in large part due to the creativity and soul omnipresent in all of us; all people who have been oppressed and who have had to overcome have done so by finding light where there was none. To borrow a term my grandmother used to love, “you either find a way, or make one.”

Two companies who have spent considerable time making their own way and ensuring the legacy of Black people in America is present and accounted for are “Because Of Them We Can” and “Most Incredible Studio.” And because water seeks its level, the companies have come together to collaborate on a Black History Month LEGO set called “Because Of You: Legacy in Focus” a one-of-a-kind LEGO set that honors both storytelling and legacy in the form of a vintage camera and frame design. The constructed camera allows you to tell the stories of you and yours through photography and the frame allows you to memorialize the moments, people and slices of life that represent the enduring legacy of me and you, your mama and your cousin, too.

As a person familiar with both of the companies (and their founders), the collaboration seems like a no-brainer. “Because Of Them We Can” was founded by Eunique Jones Gibson, an entrepreneur whose photoshoots of toddlers and babies dressed up as historical figures or representing facets of Black culture (HBCUs, fraternities and sororities, etc.) became a constant reminder of where we’ve come from and where we can go. Syreeta Gates, the founder of “The Gates Preserve,” is an art collector, curator, and archivist whose work documenting hip-hop culture led to the creation of Most Incredible Studio, which uses LEGO to commemorate cultural moments. Gates was also the first Black woman on “Lego Masters,” a reality show where teams worked together to build LEGO projects based on themes, etc.

The two brands have a synergy that culminates in the “Because Of You: Legacy in Focus” LEGO set which allows the builder to become the narrator and publisher of their own visual history. For Jones-Gibson, the project allows this visual history to have a creative and unique way to live on.

“This collaboration is about more than just building with LEGO® bricks – it’s about building connections to our history, our culture, and the stories that define us,” she shared.

For Gates, the set is both a personal homage of sorts as well as a nod to the way that so much of Black history has been shared with the masses.

“In many ways, my existence is a testament to the power of photography—without the camera, my parents’ paths may never have crossed. Their lives at the time converged in a space built to capture moments. To now create something that honors the legacy of Black photography, in partnership with Because of Them We Can, which is equally committed to our history, feels like a full-circle moment,” said Gates.

She continued, “This campaign ensures that Black legacy, seen through the lens of the camera, will endure physically and permanently through this LEGO set.”

As a person who has spent a considerable amount of time looking for and engaging with LEGO sets that represent me as a person and the culture that raised me, this LEGO set is a welcome addition to the parallel tradition of sharing an experience with my children; building LEGO sets that speak to our community allows for a hands-on way to share our history.

The 539-piece “Because Of You: Legacy in Focus” is available now for pre-order on Most Incredible Studio’s website for a cost of $199.