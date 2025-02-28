Denzel Washington, Angela Bassett, and more pull back the curtains of Hollywood in new documentary ‘Number One on the Call Sheet’

Apple TV+ just dropped the trailer for its highly anticipated two-part documentary, “Number One on the Call Sheet,” set to premiere on Friday, March 28. Shining a spotlight on Hollywood’s most influential Black leading men and women, the series offers an unfiltered look at their journeys to the top, the challenges they’ve faced, and the legacies they’re building.

The two films, “Black Leading Men in Hollywood,” directed by Academy Award-winner Reginald Hudlin, and “Black Leading Women in Hollywood,” directed by NAACP Image Award-winner Shola Lynch, take us behind the scenes with some of the biggest names in entertainment. From Angela Bassett and Halle Berry to Denzel Washington and Jamie Foxx, the documentaries feature intimate interviews with cinematic giants who have redefined what it means to be a leading star.

“‘Number One on the Call Sheet’ celebrates the grit, strength, and brilliance of those who came before us while uplifting the next generation,” said Bassett, who also serves as one of the series’ executive directors, in a press release. “It’s an honor to pay homage to the legends and shine a light on the limitless possibilities ahead for Black and brown talent.”

The documentaries don’t just highlight individual success stories; they explore the collective journey of Black actors breaking barriers in an industry that hasn’t always made room for them. Hudlin added, “It doesn’t matter what business you’re in. Learning about their mindset, their grit, and their unique definitions of success will be inspirational to every viewer. I can’t wait for the world to see it.”

With an all-star lineup of contributors—including John Boyega, Viola Davis, Morris Chestnut, Michael B. Jordan, Taraji P. Henson, Octavia Spencer, and many more—the films offer unprecedented access to Hollywood’s elite. They reveal historic firsts and the reality of navigating the industry with grace and determination, while creating their own opportunities when doors were closed.

Produced by Jamie Foxx, Kevin Hart, Datari Turner, and Dan Cogan, this two-part event is expected to celebrate the past, present, and future generations of Black excellence in Hollywood.

Mark your calendars because on March 28—“Number One on the Call Sheet” is taking us behind the scenes.