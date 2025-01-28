Black excellence takes center stage at Sundance 2025

The 2025 Sundance Film Festival is in full swing. This year, the annual festival delivers a stunning showcase of Black talent, with films hoping to captivate audiences and spark important conversations. The 2025 slate of Black filmmakers and storytellers broke new ground, blending creativity and culture in ways that remind us why these voices are so essential in cinema.

From deeply personal dramas to groundbreaking documentaries and thrilling new genres, these films stand out as must-sees. Whether you’re an avid film buff or just looking to expand your watchlist, here are the Black films from Sundance 2025 you should definitely keep an eye on. (Trailers and supporting video are provided where possible.)

“Opus”



Starring Ayo Edibri and directed by Mark Anthony Green, “Opus” follows a young woman’s journey as she explores the remote compound of a legendary pop star who mysteriously disappeared 30 years ago and finds herself in the middle of a cult.f a cult.

“How to Build a Library”



Co-directed by Maia Lekow, “How to Build a Library” follows two women in Nairobi as they transform a formerly whites-only library into a vibrant cultural hub. Navigating local politics, raising millions for the rebuild, and confronting Kenya’s colonial past, their journey is a powerful testament to resilience and reimagination.

“Khartoum”



Co-directed by Anas Saeed, Ibrahim Snoopy, Timeea Ahmed, and Rawia Alhag, “Khartoum” tells the harrowing stories of five citizens forced to flee Sudan amid war. Through a blend of re-enactments and personal reflections, the film explores survival, freedom, and the enduring spirit of revolution in the face of civil war.

“Love, Brooklyn”



Directed by Rachael Abigail Holder, “Love, Brooklyn” captures the intersecting lives of three lifelong Brooklyn residents as they navigate love, loss, friendship, and ambition. Set against the backdrop of a rapidly gentrifying city, this heartfelt drama highlights the struggles and triumphs of community and identity.

“Move Ya Body: The Birth of House”

Directed by Elegance Bratton, “Move Ya Body: The Birth of House” chronicles the rise of house music from its roots in Chicago’s underground clubs to a worldwide cultural movement. This documentary showcases how a group of friends turned their local sound into a global phenomenon that redefined music and dance culture.

“Ricky”



Directed by Rashad Frett, “Ricky” follows a young man navigating adulthood and independence for the first time after being incarcerated as a teenager. A deeply personal story of redemption and resilience, the film explores the challenges of reintegration and self-discovery.

“Seeds”

Directed by Brittany Shyne, “Seeds” delves into the legacy of generational African American farmers in the American South. Through intimate portraits, the documentary highlights the challenges of preserving land, tradition, and identity in the face of systemic obstacles.

“AN ALMOST SUCCESSFUL DATING APP LOVE STORY”

Directed by Winter Coleman, “AN ALMOST SUCCESSFUL DATING APP LOVE STORY” takes a quirky turn as a curious woman attends the funeral of a man she once matched with on a dating app. This offbeat short captures the humor and poignancy of unexpected connections.

“B(l)ind The Sacrifice”

Directed by Nakhane, “B(l)ind The Sacrifice” follows a nomadic family whose traditions are upended when the men ascend a mountain to make a sacrifice. The event unravels their lives, leaving a lasting impact on their sense of identity and community.

“SLY LIVES! (aka The Burden of Black Genius)”

Directed by Questlove and featuring appearances from André 3000, Chaka Khan and more, this film dives into the legacy of Sly and the Family Stone, from their rise to fame to their subsequent fadeout, showcasing the reality of being a successful Black artist in America.

“Entre le Feu et le Clair de Lune”



Directed by Dominic Yarabe, “Entre le Feu et le Clair de Lune” bridges generations as an Ivorian father and daughter collaborate to complete a book about war. Through their partnership, timelines and memories converge, offering a profound reflection on family, conflict, and healing.

“Hold Me Close”

Co-directed by LaTajh Simmons-Weaver and Aurora Brachman, “Hold Me Close” tenderly explores the shared cycles of joy and pain between two queer African American women living together. This poetic documentary captures the intimacy of a home shaped by love and resilience.

“THE LILY (เดอะลิลลี่)”

Directed by Quintessa Swindell, “THE LILY (เดอะลิลลี่)” centers on two Muay Thai fighters and former childhood friends who face each other in a brutal final fight. Confronting their families’ history of hatred, the film examines themes of loyalty, legacy, and catharsis.

“Miss You Perdularia”



Directed by Manu Zilveti, “Miss You Perdularia” portrays a group of girls at a Cuban high school grappling with the growing emptiness on their island. Known as “Las Perdularias,” their shared bond offers a source of solace amid societal uncertainty and personal loss.