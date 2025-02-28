‘RHOP’ Stars react to Karen Huger’s sentencing as the show announces plans to proceed without the star

“The Real Housewives of Potomac” will go on without the “grand dame,” Karen Huger. After Huger was sentenced to one year in prison for her fourth DUI conviction, sources reported to People magazine that Bravo plans to move forward with production of the show’s 10th season in the star’s absence. Bravo has neither confirmed nor denied the reports.

Earlier this week, after being found guilty of a DUI incident in December, the reality star was sentenced to two years in jail with one year suspended, $2,900 in fines, and five years of probation, as previously reported by theGrio.

“This is very frightening, but I accept full responsibility for everything that went on with my car accident,” Huger reportedly said following the verdicts. “No, I’m not an alcoholic, let’s be clear.”

Just as fans reacted to the news on social media, some members of the show’s cast have spoken publicly about their reactions to the end of Huger’s legal saga.

“My jaw dropped,” Wendy Osefo told People magazine. “I couldn’t believe it. At the end of the day, we may have our differences, but I always wish her well, and I’m just keeping her in prayer, 100%.”

Similarly, Ashley Darby recalls crying “like a baby” when she found out moments before her appearance on the Tamron Hall show.

“I really do encourage everyone to keep Karen in your prayers,” she told Hall. “I really care about her.”

For Gizelle Bryant, who started her Real Housewives career with Huger in 2016, the “grand dame’s” legal struggles have sparked a lot of emotions. After tearing up from a video message from Huger during the RHOP’s reunion, Bryant shared her reaction to the star’s most legal verdict during her “Gizelle 21 Shady Questions Live” on Wednesday.

“This just happened today. I do not have her wigs. I am concerned,” she joked, per Us Weekly. “I am shook…In all seriousness, I am concerned for her safety. Karen ain’t cut out for jail,” she added. “I pray that she’s OK and that the Lord is with her.”

Though Bravo has not confirmed or denied whether or not they will film RHOP without Huger, both Osefo and Bryant seem open to the possibility of proceeding in her absence.

“With this group, we have found a way to navigate with her presence and without her presence,” Osefo said. “Looking at the reunion, I think that we maneuvered in a positive way as a collective, as a unit. I wish her the best, but I think that the Potomac brand still is strong.”