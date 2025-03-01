Angie Stone, Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter, reportedly dead at 63

Angie Stone, the Grammy-nominated soulful singer-songwriter, is reportedly dead at 63 after being involved in a car crash, TMZ reports. The celebrity news outlet confirmed Stone’s death with her publicist Deborah Champagne.

According to TMZ, Stone had left a performance in Montgomery, Alabama, early Saturday morning when she was killed in a fatal crash. There are no further details being reported about the musician’s tragic death.

Stone’s music career spanned decades, making her splash on the scene in the late 1970s as a member of the all-female hip-hop group The Sequence, which was signed to Sugar Hill Records. She would later join the R&B trio Vertical Hold in the early 1990s. But it was Stone’s solo career that made her a mainstay in R&B music. Her debut album, “Black Diamond,” was released in 1999 by Arista Records.

The project was certified gold and spawned the hit single “No More Rain (“In This Cloud”), which sampled “Neither One of Us (Wants to Be the First to Say Goodbye)” by Gladys Knight & the Pips. Stone’s sophomore album, “Mahogany Soul,” was released in 2001 under J Records. The critically acclaimed album included the popular singles “Wish I Didn’t Miss You” and “Brotha.”

Stone also notably worked with D’Angelo, with whom she had a romantic relationship in the ’90s and is the father of her son, Michael (she also has a daughter, Diamond, from her marriage to Rodney “Lil’ Rodney C!” Stone of the hip-hop group Funky Four Plus One). Stone has songwriting credits on D’Angelo’s first two albums, “Brown Sugar” (1995) and “Voodoo” (2000).

Angie Stone also ventured into acting, performing on Broadway in the musical “Chicago” as Matron “Mama” Morton in 2003 and starring in the film “Fighting Temptations” alongside Beyoncé and Cuba Gooding Jr. that same year. She also famously starred in the TV One reality series “R&B Divas” alongside singers Faith Evans, Nicci Gilbert, Keke Wyatt, Syleena Johnson, and Monifah.

Stone received two Soul Train Lady of Soul awards and is an honorary member of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc.