Disney pulls the plug on highly anticipated ‘Tiana’ series

“Princess and the Frog” fans will not be getting their series spinoff after all. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Disney’s highly-anticipated “Tiana” series has officially been shelved, marking a major shift in Walt Disney Animation Studios’ approach to streaming content. Originally announced in 2020, the “Tiana” series was set to be a musical featuring Anika Noni Rose reprising her iconic role as Disney’s first Black princess from “The Princess and the Frog.” But despite the excitement surrounding the project, it has now been scrapped as part of Disney Animation’s decision to move away from producing long-form original content for streaming.

Alongside “Tiana,” an unannounced feature-length film planned for Disney+ has also reportedly been canceled. While sources say Disney made several attempts to move the Tiana series forward—including multiple creative team changes—the high production costs ultimately made it unsustainable.

Still, “The Princess and the Frog” remains an important property in the Disney universe, with Tiana holding her place as a beloved and historic figure in the company’s princess lineup. Just last year, Disney transformed the popular Disney Park attraction Splash Mountain into Tiana’s Bayou Adventure. While the Disney+ “Tiana” series won’t be moving forward, Disney Animation is developing a short-form special inspired by “The Princess and the Frog,” with Joyce Sherri attached as one of the directors and writers.

This decision aligns with a broader strategy shift at Disney. Following the pandemic-era push to create original content for Disney+ under former CEO Bob Chapek, the company has now refocused on theater releases, which have continued to dominate at the box office as seen with recent films like “Moana 2” and “Inside Out 2”

Looking ahead, Walt Disney Animation is committed to releasing one film per year along with short-form projects. “Zootopia 2” is slated for release on Nov. 26, while “Frozen 3” is set for 2027. An additional, unannounced feature is scheduled for November 2026.

While Disney+ may be shifting away from long-form animated projects, short-form content remains a powerhouse. The Emmy-winning “Zootopia+” and “Baymax!” series have been successful among viewers, and “Bluey”—a show Disney licenses—was the most-watched program in the U.S. last year. As Disney pivots, fans can still expect to see their favorite characters return in new and innovative ways, even if Tiana won’t be making her way to Disney+ in the format originally planned.