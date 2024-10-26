Anika Noni Rose shows ‘perfectionism is not real’ with a children’s book based on her most-loved role

In the new book “Tiana’s Perfect Plan,” Anika Noni Rose, who voiced Disney’s Princess Tiana, helps kids deal with the stress of being perfect.

Haniyah Philogene
Oct 26, 2024
Anika Noni Rose signs copies of her book "Tiana's Perfect Plan" at Barnes & Noble on October 20, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Manoli Figetakis/Getty Images)

Anika Noni Rose, beloved by many for her role as Princess Tiana in Disney’s “Princess and the Frog,” is helping her character embark on a new adventure. In her new children’s book “Tiana’s Perfect Plan,” Rose addresses the issue of perfectionism by sharing Tiana’s experience as she prepares for the arrival of her husband Prince Naveen’s parents, the king and queen of the fictional Maldonia, to New Orleans. 

“Tiana sets out on a new adventure with some old friends to find the perfect ingredients for a special addition,” the book’s synopsis reads. “But soon she finds that perfect might not be the goal … and she may already have all she needs.”

While the book serves as a continuation of the “Princess and the Frog” universe, for Rose, writing “Tiana’s Perfect Plan” was an outlet to help free herself and young readers from “the chains of perfectionism.”

“Perfectionism is something that I suffer from,” Rose told People magazine. “I’m still learning to try to give myself more grace, but I think that so many babies are dealing with stress, anxiety and depression so early in life.” 

Having firsthand experience with the neverending quest for perfection, the actress explains how the perfection many are often seeking only lives in their minds. 

“Quietly in the back of their mind, they’ll get the fact that perfection is not a real thing. What we are aiming for is to always do and give our best,” she added. “I hope that children will start to learn that doesn’t mean we all win. We don’t all win. Sometimes we lose. What it does mean is that’s okay.”

In addition to helping heal part of her battle with perfectionism, Rose’s new creative offering fulfills a lifelong dream of writing a book. So much so that her mother called her in tears when she learned about her daughter’s new project. 

“It is a dream that I forgot,” the actress shared. “And it is amazing to know that the universe, or God, [or] whoever is the person you speak to at night in your mind, continues to work on your behalf for your dreams, even when you have forgotten…It’s remarkable to me, that I had forgotten that, and yet here I am.”

Just as the actress-turned-author enjoyed writing the book, she hopes the reading experience is “ fun [from] top to bottom” for the children engaging with it. 

“Tiana’s Perfect Plan” is now available for purchase. 

