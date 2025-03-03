It was on sight for Halle Berry when she saw Adrien Brody on the Oscars red carpet  

Apparently, when it comes to actor Adrien Brody, it’s on sight for Halle Berry!

On Sunday, while walking the red carpet for the 97th Academy Awards outside the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, the 58-year-old Academy Award-winning actress, dressed in a metallic silver Christian Siriano gown, interrupted Brody giving an interview to “slap one on him”— a kiss, that is.

Before she pounced on her target, Berry teasingly told Brody’s longtime girlfriend, designer Georgina Chapman, “I’m sorry, Georgina, but I have to do it.” Then she grabbed Brody by the neck and passionately kissed him. As the two pulled apart, they laughed before hugging.

Afterward, explaining the dramatic public display of affection to Extra, Berry said she had been waiting a long time for this moment.

“Twenty-one years I’ve been waiting to get him on a red carpet and slap one on,” she joked. (It was actually 22 years ago, on March 23, 2003.)

The moment was payback for when, while accepting his very first Academy Award in 2003 for “The Pianist,” Brody unceremoniously kissed Berry, who had just presented him with the award. The controversial moment has since gone down in Oscars history as one of the biggest unplanned incidents to occur.

Speaking about the initial kiss in a 2017 appearance on “Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen,” Berry confirmed Brody’s kiss had not been planned and caught her off guard.

“No, that was not planned. I knew nothing about it,” she told host Cohen. “For real, I was like, ‘What the f— is happening right now?’”

Brody, discussing the 2003 moment in an interview with Variety ahead of the Oscars, said, “We live in a very conscious time, which is a wonderful thing. And nothing that I ever do or have done or would’ve done is ever done with the intention of making anyone feel bad.”

Last night, while discussing their award show lip-locking history, Berry reflected on the 2003 moment again.

“That was one hell of a night for him, and for me as well. To be a part of his moment… tonight I had to pay him back. I’ve seen him out at parties, but this is the first time since that night that I’ve seen him on the red carpet somewhere. He’s nominated this year. He deserved that,” Berry told Variety.

Meanwhile, Chapman, Brody’s girlfriend, seemingly didn’t mind Berry getting her payback. Berry confirmed with Extra she only did it “because Georgina said I could.” When asked by Extra about the red carpet kiss, the designer responded with a laugh, “How can you deny a man a kiss with Halle Berry?”