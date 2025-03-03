Lovers & ‘Best friends,’ Ryan Destiny confirms her and Keith Powers’ rekindled relationship

Sometimes distance does, in fact, make the heart grow fonder—at least it did for Ryan Destiny and Keith Powers. During the Essence Black Women in Hollywood Awards, Destiny revealed that she and her previous boyfriend of four years are back together after splitting in 2022.

“I just love him so much and I just appreciate him every step of the way,” Destiny smittenly told People magazine. “He’s such a cheerleader for me as I am for him. It just means everything. We’re just best friends — you know, we’re more than best friends.”

Three years ago, the Hollywood couple who had captured social media’s heart reportedly broke up to “focus on themselves and their emerging careers” but remained close friends throughout that time. Continuing to be “very supportive of each other,” Destiny explained that Powers supported her in her lead role as Clarissa Shields in “The Fire Inside.” So much so, that “The Perfect Find” actor not only cried watching the film but also defended his girlfriend against social media trolls.

“Ryan killed it,” Powers previously told the outlet. “[It] made me cry a bunch of times when I saw it. I feel like she really embodied the character. She transformed…It’s the perfect vehicle for people to see what Ryan can do.”

“You know when you’re with somebody, support is huge. I’ve just seen her work very hard on [The Fire Inside]. I’ve seen [it] from the beginning to now, it almost not happen anymore… I’ve seen that,” he said, explaining why he finds it so important to stick up for her. “You can talk about me all day, I don’t care, but like somebody like her…she don’t bother nobody and to talk about her career and how it’s going, I’m like ‘oh y’all going to see when this movie drops. She’s going to be one of them ones like forget about me.’”

According to Destiny, Powers’ emotional reaction to the film was “really special” and made her emotional because the actor is not a “crier.” Ultimately, the overall positive reception of the film was rewarding.

“The fact that it has been received how it has, it means the world,” Destiny added. “My younger brother, he cried, my dad, so many people. People that I know who don’t usually get emotional did. It’s things like that that I’m just very proud of. And yeah, seeing Keith cry was something that was so, so special. I loved every second of it.”