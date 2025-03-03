Usher to deliver commencement address to Emory University’s Class of 2025 graduates

There doesn’t seem to be much that Usher Raymond IV—better known to the world simply as Usher—can’t do. He can sing. He can dance. He can sing and dance while roller skating. He acts. He sells out Las Vegas residencies. He does philanthropic work.

And he also does graduation commencement addresses. Usher has been tapped by a university in his own backyard. On May 12, Usher will deliver the commencement address at Emory University’s 180th graduation ceremony and will be conferred with an honorary doctorate of humane letters from the institution. This isn’t Usher’s first rodeo with an honorary doctorate; in 2023, the Berklee School of Music in Boston conferred the international superstar with the accolade. He also gave remarks at the time.

Usher is no stranger to Emory University. His non-profit, Usher’s New Look, which, according to the website, “transforms the lives of under-resourced youth through a comprehensive program which develops passion-driven, global leaders,” has partnered with Emory’s University’s Goizueta Business School for a 400-hour program helping prepare teens for college. The non-profit has reportedly impacted over 50,000 students.

“I have spent my life following my spark — my passion — and trying to support young people as they find and follow their own passions. I’m thrilled to have the opportunity to speak to these incredible Emory students as they graduate and prepare to make their mark on the world,” Usher said in a statement to Billboard.

Usher is one of the most successful musical acts in history, having sold over 80 million records, winning multiple Grammy Awards and touring around the world since his career began in the mid-90s. His 2004 album, “Confessions” is the second best-selling album of the 2000s and is considered by Rolling Stone to be one of the greatest albums of all time.

YEAH!