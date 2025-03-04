Congressman Al Green removed from chamber floor for protesting Trump address–here’s what he said after

U.S. Rep. Al Green, D-Texas, was ordered to be removed from the chamber floor of the U.S. House of Representatives after repeatedly protesting President Donald Trump‘s joint address to Congress on Tuesday night. Two minutes into Trump’s remarks, Green stood up from his seat and began to shout out inaudible words, prompting the president to stop his speech as he bragged about his 2024 victory and winning the popular vote.

“Members are directed to uphold and maintain the decorum in the House and to cease any further disruptions–that’s a warning,” said Rep. Mike Johnson, R-La., the House speaker, after Trump gestured for him to have Green removed.

The 77-year-old congressman, who has represented Texas’ 9th Congressional District for 20 years, refused to sit down and continued to shout at Trump as he pointed his cane in the president’s direction. After another attempt to silence Green and have him take his seat, Speaker Johnson ordered the House Sergeant of Arms to physically remove Green from the chamber. The Texas lawmaker eventually walked out on his own–but not before he again shouted at Trump.

After being removed, Green told reporters at the U.S. Capitol that he was protesting Trump’s claim that his election was a resounding “mandate” from the American voters to execute his agenda, according to Bloomberg White House reporter Akayla Gardner.

“The presidential election of November 5 was a mandate like has not been seen in many decades; we won all seven swing states, giving us an electoral college victory of 312 votes,” said Trump. Green said he interrupted to shout that there was “no mandate to cut Medicaid,” a reference to the Republican Party’s proposed federal budget that Democrats warn will include cuts to Medicaid payments for millions of Americans.

WASHINGTON, DC – MARCH 04: Rep. Al Green (D-TX) shouts out as U.S. President Donald Trump addresses a joint session of Congress at the U.S. Capitol on March 04, 2025 in Washington, DC. President Trump was expected to address Congress on his early achievements of his presidency and his upcoming legislative agenda. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

“I have people who are very fearful. These are poor people and they only have Medicaid in their lives when it comes to their health care,” Green explained. “I want him to know that his budget calls for deep cuts in Medicaid. He needs to save Medicaid, protect it [and] we need to raise the cap on Social Security.”

Rep. Green has for years been a fierce and frequent critic of President Trump. During Trump’s first term, in 2017 and 2019, Green introduced articles of impeachment against the then 45th president. Last month, Green vowed to do it again during Trump’s second term after the president suggested that the U.S. would take over Gaza and remove the roughly 2 million Palestinians living there.

“I rise to announce that the movement to impeach the president has begun. I rise to announce that I will bring articles of impeachment against the president for dastardly deeds proposed and dastardly deeds done,” Green said at the time. He continued, ”I also rise to say that the impeachment movement is going to be a grass-up movement, not a top-down. The people have got to move forward. The people have to demand it, and when the people demand it will be done.”

After being ousted from the House floor on Tuesday night, Green told reporters, “I’m also working on my articles of impeachment.”