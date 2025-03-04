‘Real Housewives of Miami’ star Guerdy Abraira reflects on her health journey: ‘I’m obsessed with my life’

After being in remission from breast cancer for the last 16 months, Guerdy Abraira is opening up about her health journey.

The 47-year-old star of “The Real Housewives of Miami” recently told People magazine how she’s been balancing the demands of a busy life with her continued path to better health.

“I’m Guerdy 2.0 now. Selfish is the way I want to live my life because I was giving so much of myself to others,” said Abraira, who is also founder and CEO of Guerdy Design, a global wedding-planning firm.

“The stress of deadlines, floor plans—I almost get PTSD in a way,” she added.

These days, instead, the wife and mother works on a handful of weddings a year to prioritize time at home with her family.

“I’m obsessed with my life right now. I’m up in my kids’ business all day long. Every day, we’re closer than ever,” she continued.

In March 2023, Guerdy’s glamorous and hectic life as an in-demand event planner and reality TV star was interrupted when she was first diagnosed with breast cancer. In June 2023, she underwent surgery to remove the cancerous tumor from her left breast—and in July of that same year, she began 12 weeks of chemotherapy. Three weeks later, she started 20 rounds of radiation.

“Chemo will show you your mortality in three seconds,” the Real Housewife told the outlet. “It’s no game. For 10 days [after each treatment] I was in bed.”

Despite being in remission for 16 months, Abraira told the outlet she still has complications stemming from her surgery in June 2023. Just a few months after her surgery, Abraira (who got breast implants in 2014) developed capsular contracture, or when scar tissue around a breast implant tightens and hardens in her left breast. Last August, she had the implants removed from both breasts. Her journey has also included a hysterectomy.

“I knew it was the right decision for my health,” she told People magazine about the hysterectomy.

“But the aftermath has been a major adjustment—hot flashes, low libido, hormonal shifts,” she continued. “As much as you love and are attracted to your spouse, your body doesn’t always cooperate, and that’s something Russell [her husband] and I have had to work through together.”

Speaking of libido, Abraira said part of what has her attention these days includes partnering with Addyi, an FDA-approved nonhormonal pill to improve women’s sex drives. Although she told the outlet this partnership “isn’t just about sex.”

“It’s about connection, confidence and reclaiming a part of yourself,” she explained.

She added, “My motto is: ‘You look good, you feel good—and when you feel good, you do good.’ I’m living, and I love it. Healing after cancer is about so much more than just surviving—it’s about truly living.”