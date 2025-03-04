Teyana Taylor and Aaron Pierre spark romance rumors

Hollywood may have a new power couple, and the internet is eating it up. Teyana Taylor and Aaron Pierre have been quietly dropping hints about a possible romance for weeks, and their latest Oscars night photos have only fueled the speculation.

Taylor, 34, set the timeline ablaze when she posted a carousel of striking black-and-white photos from the Academy Awards. The post, which featured her and Pierre in James Bond-esque poses, was captioned, “Oscar night in black & white, no grey area.”—a statement as sleek and enigmatic as the photos themselves. To top it off, Taylor opted to play SZA’s “Take You Down” in the post’s background, setting the perfect mood and leaving fans guessing.

While some fans debated whether the photos were giving new couple or movie promo, the comment section was filled with love and well wishes. Pierre also posted the photos from the night to his Instagram page but kept the post minimal, opting for no caption.

For those paying attention, this soft launch wasn’t exactly unexpected. Dating rumors began swirling last month when the two were spotted at the American Black Film Festival Honors on February 17, where they not only shared a table but appeared locked in deep conversation. Adding to the intrigue, both stars were honored with the Rising Star Award that night. Coincidence? Maybe. Chemistry? Absolutely.

Rewind a little further to February 2 at the 15 Percent Pledge Gala, where Pierre posted a carousel of images—all of which featured Taylor. A subtle but clear nod to their growing connection. And just this past weekend, the “Mufasa: The Lion King” actor and Taylor were reportedly spotted together at Vanity Fair’s coveted Oscars afterparty.

If Taylor and Pierre are officially an item, this would mark her first public relationship since announcing her split from ex-husband Iman Shumpert in 2023 after seven years of marriage. The former couple shares two daughters, Iman “Junie,” 9, and Rue Rose, 4.

As for Taylor’s new chapter? Neicey Nash may have said it best while introducing her at the 2025 Essence Black Women in Hollywood event: “She’s in her soft girl era, her heart is open, her conscience is clear, and because of that, love is near.”

Soft launch, slow burn or social media tease, Taylor and Pierre are keeping things mysterious and looking good while doing it.