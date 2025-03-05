Angie Stone’s family speaks out following the star’s passing

Angie Stone’s children have broken their silence regarding the legendary singer’s passing, sharing a heartfelt statement honoring their mother’s legacy. In a statement shared via Stone’s management on Instagram, they expressed gratitude for the overwhelming “love, well wishes, and condolences” while reflecting on the wisdom, warmth, and impact their mother left behind.

“Her daughter, Diamond, and son, Michael, want to thank you all for reaching out to the family. They ask that you respect their privacy as they grieve the loss of their mother,” the statement read. “Angie was an example for Black women and girls everywhere. She is a pioneer of rap music that began with the female trio ‘The Sequence.’ Angie Stone believed in giving back to her fans and the community with her foundation ‘Angel Stripes.’”

The Grammy-nominated songstress died at 63 years old on March 1 after being involved in a car crash following a performance in Mobile, Alabama. In addition to sharing a message from Stone’s family, the statement also noted that funeral services “are being planned so that Angie’s fans can honor her life, music, and legacy.”

Beyond her decades-long career spanning hip-hop, R&B, Broadway, and Hollywood, Stone was also a philanthropist. Her foundation, Angel Stripes – The Angie Stone Foundation, is a national nonprofit focused on fostering community connections. With the belief that “the soul of a community rests in the relationships between neighbors,” the organization highlights the importance of the arts while advocating against voter suppression.

Like her family, Black stars like Lenny Kravitz, Jennifer Hudson, Tyler Perry, and more have been grieving Stone’s death on social media.

“Wow. This has taken me a couple of days to digest. I had the pleasure of knowing this queen since the very beginning of my true musical journey,” Kravitz said of Stone who once served as one of his background vocalists on tour. “She had a phrase that I loved, “Lenny, I am overly confident”. She believed it, and so did I[…] As a black woman who was told she was not the right age, not the right look, etc, she busted through and never looked back. The rest is history. Writer, producer, arranger, musician, and master vocalist. The best of the best. I got to play on some of those great recordings, and they are treasures in my mind and spirit.”

Similarly, actress Viola Davis reflected on Stone’s impact: “You were a light, a force, and a gift to us all. Your music was timeless and touched so many hearts.”

Just as Stone’s management penned in the statement’s caption, “Even though Angie is no longer with us physically, her family wants [fans] to keep her legacy alive.”