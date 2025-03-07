DC Mayor Muriel Bowser explains plans to remove Black Lives Matter street mural: ‘We have bigger fish to fry’

A beloved street mural in Washington, D.C., is set to be removed following concerns and threats from President Donald Trump and Congressional Republicans. Black Lives Matter Plaza near the city’s downtown and situated just north of The White House on 16th Street, NW, features the famous “Black Lives Matter” mural painted on the street in the wake of protests over police brutality after the murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis in May 2020.

In public statements addressing the residents of the District of Columbia and politicians taking aim at the city’s ability to govern itself and/or attempt to withhold funding from the city, D.C.’s mayor, Muriel Bowser, spoke about the future of the mural and the city’s goals.

“We have bigger fish to fry than fights over what has been very important to us and to their history,” said Mayor Bowser during a May 5 press conference. The comment is in reference to a recent bill introduced in the U.S. House of Representatives by Rep. Andrew Clyde, R-Ga., that, if enacted, would withhold federal funding from the district if the mural isn’t removed. The name “Black Lives Matter Plaza” would also need to be changed.

While Bowser’s decision to agree to the removal of the mural could be seen as a response to Rep. Clyde’s legislation, Bowser decided before it that the mural would be changed as part of a city initiative, D.C.’s America250 mural project, where students and artists will create murals across the city, in celebration of the 250th anniversary of the United States of America in 2026.

WASHINGTON, DC – FEBRUARY 21: Washington, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser speaks to reporters at the National Press Club on February 21, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

While Bowser acknowledged the significance of the mural, especially historically, she claims that it cannot get in the way of progress for the city. In a post on X, she noted: “The mural inspired millions of people and helped our city through a painful period, but now we can’t afford to be distracted by meaningless congressional interference.”

All of the discourse about the mural and Black Lives Matter comes as Bowser has navigated the city’s concern over home rule during Trump’s second term in office. Trump has stated that he would be interested in bringing the city back under federal control.

Trump has threatened to take over D.C. if certain benchmarks and conditions for the nation’s capital are not met. In a post on Truth Social, Trump said, “If she is not capable of doing so, we will be forced to do it for her! Washington, D.C., must become CLEAN and SAFE! We want to be proud of our Great Capital again.” He added, “Thank you Mayor Bowser for your efforts on behalf of the Citizens of our Country. Hopefully you will be successful,” in reference to cleaning up homeless encampments and in efforts to beautify D.C.

Bowser has attempted to work with Trump during his second term on the city’s efforts to maintain its autonomy. She has met with him several times, including at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida. Her goal is to ensure the best for the city’s residents and its economy.

“They know that I’m going to fight for what’s important for the city,” said Bowser.