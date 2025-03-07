Food Network star Kardea Brown thanks flight attendants for accommodating her ‘massive’ wedding dress on recent flight

For every destination bride, at least one question arises: How do you get the dress to your destination? According to Food Network star Kardea Brown, fly Delta.

On Wednesday, in a video uploaded to her Instagram Stories, the 37-year-old “Delicious Miss Brown” host and bride-to-be gave a shout-out to the flight attendants on a recent flight who helped accommodate her “massive” wedding dress.

“Shoutout to our amazing Delta flight attendants who went above and beyond accommodating my massive [Laury Bride] gown,” Brown captioned the short video, per People magazine.

Brown has been gearing up to tie the knot with fiancé Bryon Smith later this weekend. On Friday, she reshared an Instagram Reel from her page featuring a romantic video montage of the couple embracing before they ride off into the sunset in a red vintage car. The reel was captioned, “3.8.2025 #TheSmithRecipe.”

In January, the chef revealed on Instagram she said “Yes to the dress” at Laury Bride, a bespoke Black-owned bridal studio in Chicago run by Laurie Underwood, a fellow reality TV star of “Project Runway” fame.

“I’ve been very intentional during this wedding planning process, and it’s been incredibly empowering to work with small businesses and entrepreneurs, particularly minority women-owned businesses,” she wrote in the caption of the post that featured a video of Brown during her visit at the studio. “I feel so blessed to have discovered Laury Bride, and what a wonderful surprise to learn that Laurie, the owner, was one of my favorite designers on Project Runway Season 14!”

The culinary star went on to explain that Underwood is based in the southside of Chicago in a neighborhood with virtually no other wedding boutiques.

“Laury’s mission is truly inspiring – to show young Black and brown girls that being a blushing bride is realistic and achievable and that a Black woman can design your dress,” she continued. “It was an absolute no-brainer to hire Laurie as my dress designer.”

Brown first announced her engagement to Smith in a post on Instagram on New Year’s Day in January 2023.

“And this is how I brought the New Year in……Cousins I’M GETTING MARRIED!!!!! The best night of my life,” she wrote in the caption of the post that included video footage of Smith’s proposal. “To the love of my life…. I can’t wait to spend the rest of my life with you.”