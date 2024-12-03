No one spoils a daughter like a good father, especially if you’re dad is Snoop Dogg. During a recent appearance on “The Jennifer Hudson Show,” the rapper was asked about the “most over-the-top gift” he’s ever given his daughter, Cori Broadus.

“The only thing about this gift is she never got to open it — or she hasn’t opened it yet,” Snoop Dogg said, leading up to the big reveal. “It was a million dollars for her wedding.”

While the audience erupted into cheers, Hudson jokingly asked, “What do you ask for after that?” The rapper and father explained that though he gave his daughter the million dollars, if it were up to him, all of the money would not go towards the nuptial celebration.

“I told her if it was me, my wedding would have been $100,000, and $900,000 would have gone in my pocket,” he added.

Part of the reason Broadus has not been able to open her father’s lavish gift yet is that in January, she suffered a severe stroke that postponed her plans to marry her fiancé, Wayne Deuce. In addition to documenting her road to recovery on social media, Broadus and her family are giving fans a behind-the-scenes look at her health scare and wedding planning in the upcoming E! News docuseries “Snoop’s Fatherhood: Cori and Wayne’s Story.”

The couple, who got engaged in 2022, both have big plans for the wedding.

“I’m a princess, so the prince has got to do it big,” Cori says in the show’s teaser. “My dream would be to have Justin Bieber [perform],” to which her father jokingly replied, “You got too many goddamn dreams.”

Ultimately, the West Coast rapper is very confident about her daughter’s fiancé.

“I know [Deuce] is the one; as a father, you know,” he told Hudson. “Because as a father, one thing you know is when it’s your baby girl, you ain’t finna hand her off to nobody who ain’t gonna handle her with care. I don’t have to talk to him like ‘You better not [do this or that].’”

Having been married to his wife, Shanté Broadus, for 27 years, the rapper says the best marriage advice anyone his age could give to young couples like his daughter and Deuce is “experience.”

“When you’re young, and you’re in love, the best advice you can give people is experience … they have to experience that on their own,” he explained. “As a father, I understand that their love is their love, but I [also] understand how much he loves her.”

“Snoop’s Fatherhood: Cori and Wayne’s Story” will premiere on December 5 at 10 p.m. ET/PT.