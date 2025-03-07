Jurnee Smollett’s ex-husband now wants half of her SAG pension, four years after nearly $1 million divorce settlement

When it comes to the “what’s mine is yours” mentality in marriage, how far is too far? Actress Jurnee Smollett may have to ask herself that very question as she faces a new legal battle with her ex-husband, musician Josiah Bell.

“The Lovecraft Country” star, who finalized her divorce from Bell in August 2021, might be heading back to court because her ex is now requesting half of her retirement savings, including her Screen Actors Guild (SAG) pension. Despite already receiving a nearly $1 million payout in their initial divorce settlement, Bell is now asking for more.

“The Breakfast Club” reports that Bell is seeking 50% of the funds Smollett accrued in her retirement accounts from 2010 to 2019—the years they were married. Under California’s community property laws, marital assets are typically divided equally in a divorce, which could make his claim legally valid.

Since the couple’s 2019 separation, Bell has been receiving $7,000 per month in combined child support and alimony payments. That’s in addition to the million-dollar payout from their divorce settlement.

However, some social media users are outraged by Bell’s request, given Smollett’s extensive career as a child actress. Having starred in shows like “The Cosby Show,” “Full House,” “Hanging with the Coopers,” Smollett has been in the acting business since she was three years old. Now, many fans feel like Bell is just looking for a payday with his reported request. On the other hand, others –– like Charlemagne tha God and DJ Envy––argue that if the roles were reversed, people would have a different stance. They, like other social media users, point out that when women receive large settlements from their higher-earning exes, there is often less public outrage.

Meanwhile, one X user noted that Smollett could be the latest addition to a trend amongst women in entertainment. Mary J. Blige, Halle Berry, Wendy Williams, and others have each been ordered to pay large sums of alimony and/or child support after a divorce

So far, Smollett hasn’t publicly addressed Bell’s latest legal move, and it remains unclear whether she will fight his request in court. But one thing’s for sure—this case is shining a light on just how messy things can get when love and money mix.