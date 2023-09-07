Jamie Foxx, Jurnee Smollett star in ‘The Burial’

The drama is set to premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival this month before hitting Prime Video in October. The movie is based on a 1999 New Yorker article by Jonathan Harr.

Jamie Foxx, Jurnee Smollett and Tommy Lee Jones have joined forces for a brand new film coming to Prime Video. “The Burial,” a courtroom drama inspired by true events, will hit the streaming service next month.

Jurnee Smollett (left) as Mame Downes and Jamie Foxx as Willie Gary share a scene in “The Burial,” which hits Prime Video next month. (Photo: Skip Bolen © Amazon Content Services LLC)

Scheduled to premiere at Toronto International Film Festival this month, “The Burial,” written by Doug Wright and Maggie Betts, with Betts also serving as director, is based on the 1999 New Yorker article of the same name by Jonathan Harr.

“Inspired by true events, when a handshake deal goes sour, funeral homeowner Jeremiah O’Keefe (Jones) enlists charismatic, smooth-talking attorney Willie E. Gary (Foxx) to save his family business,” the official synopsis reads.

“Tempers flare and laughter ensues as the unlikely pair bond while exposing corporate corruption and racial injustice in this inspirational, triumphant story.”

“Litigation is war,” Foxx, as Gary, exclaims in the trailer. “It’s a battle!” Smollett joins as Mame Downes in the film, an opposing attorney to Gary. “I wouldn’t get too used to me being kind to you Mr. Gary,” she warns in the clip. “Once we begin that trial, I will destroy you.”

Check out the clip below:

Mamoudou Athie, Pamela Reed, Bill Camp and Alan Ruck fill out the film’s supporting cast.

“The Burial” will hit select theaters on Oct. 6, before streaming globally on Oct. 13 on Prime Video.

