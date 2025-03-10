Denzel Washington shares a heartwarming moment with aspiring actress

Denzel Washington took a break from preparing for his Broadway return in “Othello” to share an inspiring moment with an aspiring actress. Over the weekend, a video of the Oscar-winning star offering words of encouragement to a fan went viral on social media.

In the clip, Washington is seen walking into a building when the fan calls out, asking if he has any advice “for actors fighting to get work.” To her surprise, he responds by inviting her inside, saying, “Come inside here.”

Shocked by his kindness, the woman behind the camera gasps, exclaiming, “Oh my God,” before following him and putting her phone down as instructed. Though the video cuts off at that point, it’s clear their conversation resonated.

Washington’s remarkable career spans over 30 years, with two Academy Awards, three Golden Globes, and a Tony to his name. Despite his continued success—including upcoming roles in “Gladiator II” and Kenny Leon’s “Othello”—he remains as grounded as ever.

A second clip shows Washington standing beside the young woman, his arm wrapped around her as she wipes away tears. As they chat, she clarifies that she’s Trinidadian, still overwhelmed by the moment.

With a warm smile, Washington playfully reassures her: “Why you cryin’, girl? I’m regular people just like you.”