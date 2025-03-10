Issa Rae says ‘diversity needs a better publicist’

Issa Rae may have a solution for diversity, equity, and inclusion’s growing unpopularity with the right-wing powers that be.

On Saturday, during an appearance at SXSW, the 40-year-old actress, screenwriter, and producer said, “I think diversity needs a better publicist.”

“The anti-DEI, the immediate retraction of any efforts to level the playing field and focus on our stories, I think it [comes from] a big misunderstanding and a fear,” she explained.

However, she was quick to note that her publicist wasn’t available for the gig.

“She’s tired,” she joked.

Rae, who was there to discuss her upcoming miniseries “Seen & Heard,” which delves into the complicated legacy of Black representation on television, shared further insight into how a lack of diversity is impacting the “risks” the entertainment industry is willing to take.

“My soapbox is it comes down to taking risks,” she said. “I know that there’s such a huge fear about taking risks with original scripts, and I know that there’s a huge desire for executives to do that.”

She added that many folks were inspired to join the entertainment industry through original stories and “were taught to dream.”

“It seemed like it was just possible,” she continued. “As opposed to like the regurgitation of [intellectual property] and sequels and the like. It feels bleak in a way.”

Despite the current climate around diversity, the “Insecure” creator noted that a certain class of young executives is giving her hope.

“Some of these executives that are coming up are fighting to get new voices in despite resistance, despite their jobs being on the line,” she said. “I admire those who are still pushing for diverse stories despite mandates.”

She added that she also admires anyone who is pursuing a career in government or politics whose goal is to “make changes outside of this.”

“Sometimes the onus is put on celebrities to put their voices out there,” said Rae, who was among the first celebrities to cancel an upcoming show at the John F. Kennedy Center in the wake of President Donald Trump being named board chair of the performing arts center in Washington, D.C.

“I’m just like, ‘Y’all shut the f— up and just support the people who are doing the work … and do that silently. That is the best way to make change, not to make yourself the center of it but to find somebody on the grassroots level and put your weight behind them.”