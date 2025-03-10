Sterling K. Brown is open to the possibility of being crowned People’s ‘Sexiest Man Alive’

Since the release of Hulu’s latest hit show, “Paradise,” all eyes have been on Sterling K. Brown. While sharing his appreciation for the show’s viewers, Brown also revealed how much he would appreciate being deemed as People Magazine’s annual “Sexiest Man Alive.”

“The support for the show feels incredibly good. You know what? I have my own sense of internal sexy,” he told the publication during a recent FYC event. And I appreciate it. You know, you try to give the people something that they want. If they deem me so, I would be flattered. Beyond flattered.”

Brown had previously been featured in People’s 2019 sexiest men issue, but did not hold the title of the sexiest man. However, with his latest role as Xavier Collins in “Paradise,” the actor may have a chance at the number one slot this year. While the show has captivated audiences of all genders since its release, women, particularly Black women, have especially been championing the show.

During an appearance on Sherri Shepherd’s talk show, Brown expressed his appreciation for his Black female fans.

“Sisters, I love you,” Brown said, speaking directly to viewers. “The love that you have shown for this show has been immense and wonderful. I know where my bread is buttered; thank you very much for showing your boy support, for real.”

Everyone from theGrio’s staff to celebrities like Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union have been raving about the drama series, which recently wrapped up its first season. So much so, that Brown and his co-star James Marsden were reportedly being stopped and complimented on “Paradise” at the Vanity Fair Oscar party by some of the film industry’s top talent.

“Everybody…Black, white, old, young, they were talking about Paradise,” he said “It’s pretty cool.”