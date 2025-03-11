DDG takes custody pains with Halle Bailey to social media

Breakups are never easy—especially when a child is involved. Six months after DDG and Halle Bailey announced their split, tensions between the exes have seemingly escalated over custody arrangements for their son, Halo.

The YouTuber and rapper took to X to share his frustrations with his 1.3 million followers in a since-deleted tweet that reportedly read: “Been fighting to see my son for months now… shoutout to all the Dads who try their best to be there. This s*** sucks,” per People magazine.

But he didn’t stop there. On March 7, DDG went on Livestream to accuse Bailey of limiting his access to their son. He framed the public discussion as a “last resort,” detailing his frustrations with their current visitation setup.

“I don’t like putting y’all in my business, but I don’t know what else to do. But I know the internet moves people,” he told viewers in a stream posted on March 8. “I just want to see my son, that’s it. I love being a dad and I want to be a dad, plain and simple.”

He also expressed hesitation about taking legal action, emphasizing that he’d rather keep things amicable. “I don’t want to go to court. It’s going to get extremely messy, and it don’t have to happen. I think it’s in her best interest to not want to go to court either, where we can just have a clear understanding,” he continued.

Beyond social media, DDG channeled his emotions into music, releasing a song titled “Don’t Take My Son.” Meanwhile, Bailey has remained silent on his latest claims. However, this isn’t the first time their parenting dynamic has played out online.

Last November, Bailey publicly voiced her frustration after their son appeared on a stream with Kai Cenat, expressing that she was “extremely upset” that millions had access to such an intimate moment. Despite past tensions, fans assumed the pair had worked through their co-parenting differences when they were spotted celebrating Halo’s first birthday together in December.

At the time of their breakup, DDG assured fans that despite their split, the love and respect between them remained. “After much reflection and heartfelt conversations, Halle and I have decided to go our separate ways,” he said, per People magazine. “Despite the changes in our relationship, our love for each other remains deep and true. We are still best friends and adore each other…Me and Halle are forever family.”