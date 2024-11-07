Halle Bailey’s reaction to seeing her son on Kai Cenat’s livestream sparks discourse about posting children online

Halle Bailey does not like the idea of her son, Halo, being on display for millions of people. Last night, “The Little Mermaid” star sparked debate when she tweeted her disapproval of her ex-boyfriend and child’s father, DDG, bringing their 9-month-old son onto social media star Kai Cenat’s nonstop Twitch livestream.

“Just so you know, I’m out of town, and I don’t approve of my baby being on a stream tonight,” Bailey wrote in a since-deleted tweet. “I wasn’t told or notified and I am extremely upset to have my baby in front of millions of people. I am his mother and protector and am saddened that I wasn’t notified, especially when I’m out of town.”

While most people can understand a mother wanting to protect their child, many social media users were confused by the star’s outrage, since she has previously posted their son’s face on her social media platforms. After hiding her pregnancy from the world amid speculation, Bailey and her former partner, who is also a rapper and content creator, have given their millions of followers glimpses of their lives as parents.

“Halle posts Halo on Snapchat every day all day, but Twitch is where she [crosses] the line?” one user commented on X.

However, many users understood Bailey’s concerns. Cenat is a popular Twitch streamer who has continuously broken records for high viewership and subscriber count on the platform. Additionally, the live streamer has previously gone viral for his dangerous staged stunts on live stream, which several social media users noted as a safety concern.

“Halle not wanting her child on a live stream full of naive teenagers and young adults is completely understandable. [Y]ou guys genuinely hate women bc the Halle Bailey hate train rn is insane,” another user wrote. “Let alone the wild sh*t they be doing on the stream. [L]iterally stunts all the time, fireworks popping off, cussing and loud music. I wouldn’t want my child to be on a livestream like that, either.”

Following her initial tweet, Bailey further explained why she found the situation disrespectful.

“As a woman experiencing severe postpartum, there are boundaries that I wish to be respected. Nobody knows what someone is going through until they snap,” she added before eventually deleting her X and Instagram accounts.

This is not the first time Bailey has opened up about her struggles with postpartum depression, or PPD. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, PPD is a mood disorder that impacts one in eight mothers after giving birth.

“I didn’t realize how serious of a thing it actually was,” she said, as previously reported by theGrio. “Now, going through it, it almost feels like you’re swimming in this ocean that’s like the biggest waves you’ve ever felt, and you’re trying not to drown. And you’re trying to come up for air.”

During the stream, viewers speculated that DDG clapped back at Bailey’s comments in a rap freestyle, saying, “I don’t give a f*** what I do; I can’t get canceled.” Since the backlash, Cenat has not made any commentary aside from telling his viewers it is something for the parents to handle and he “doesn’t have any intel on that.”

Bailey and DDG announced their son’s arrival on Instagram in January 2024. In early October, the co-parents announced the end of their two-year relationship.

“After much reflection and heartfelt conversations, Halle and I have decided to go our separate ways,” the rapper wrote on Instagram, per People magazine. “The decision was not easy, but we believe it’s the best path forward for both of us. I cherish the time we’ve spent together and the love we shared. Despite the changes in our relationship, our love for each other remains deep and true. We are still best friends and adore each other.”