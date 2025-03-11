Two more suspects have been arrested in connection to the death of Caleb Wilson

Two additional suspects have been arrested in connection with the death of a 20-year-old college student in Baton Rouge, La., who died after an alleged hazing incident.

On Monday, March 10, Kyle Thurman was taken into custody, and on Tuesday, March 11, Isaiah Smith turned himself in to authorities, local NBC affiliate WDSU reported. Both are reportedly members of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc.

Both men face criminal hazing charges in the death of Southern University junior mechanical engineering student Caleb Wilson, who died in the wee hours of February 26 after he was allegedly punched in the chest during the fraternity hazing incident.

A third suspect, 23-year-old Southern University graduate, and also Omega Psi Phi member Caleb McCray, was arrested on Thursday, March 6, and charged with criminal hazing and manslaughter in Wilson’s death.

It’s alleged that Wilson, who was pledging the Omega Psi Phi fraternity, was participating in a hazing event off-campus where he received punches to the chest that caused him to collapse. He was pronounced dead after he was taken to the hospital.

Initial reports to the authorities claimed Wilson had been standing in a line in a park, possibly during a basketball game, when he collapsed, but the story quickly changed.

During a press conference held on Friday, March 7, Baton Rouge Police Chief TJ Morse said Wilson died “as a direct result of a hazing incident where he was punched in the chest multiple times while pledging to Omega Psi Phi.”

He further noted that at no point did anyone attempt to call 911. Morse also clarified when Wilson died. While his death was initially reported as occurring on February 27, Morse said authorities were made aware the day prior.

According to an arrest affidavit for McCray, Wilson and roughly eight other pledges were made to stand in line at a warehouse as they “were each punched four times with boxing gloves by at least three individuals.”

McCray punched one-half of the group while another person is alleged to have punched the other half. Wilson was allegedly hit four times before he collapsed and became unresponsive.

Wilson, who was a member of the school’s Human Jukebox marching band, was remembered last week in two separate vigils at Southern University and at his home church. The Omega Psi Phi fraternity also acknowledged his death in a statement released on social media on Friday, February 28.

“It is with profound sorrow that we extend our condolences on the passing of Caleb Wilson,” the statement from Omega Psi Phi international president Ricky L. Lewis read. “His loss is deeply felt, and our hearts go out to his family, friends, and all who were touched by him.”